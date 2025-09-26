Learn How to Set Home Xbox and Share Games

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Learn how to set your home Xbox in a few quick steps. This guide explains what it means, why it matters, and how to do it from your console.

How to Set Home Xbox?

1. Sign in on Your Console

Sign in with the Microsoft account that owns your games and subscriptions.

Turn on your Xbox console. Press the Xbox button on your controller. Navigate to Profile & system. Select Add or switch.

Choose your profile and enter your password if required.

If you need to manage account details, see how to change your Xbox region.

2. Open Settings

Now head to the settings menu from your controller.

Press the Xbox button on your controller. Go to Profile & system. Select Settings.

3. Access General Settings

From there, open the personalization options.

From Settings, choose General. Then select Personalization.



4. Choose My Home Xbox

Select the option to make this console your home Xbox.

Select My home Xbox.

If this is your first time, the console will ask you to make it your home Xbox. Confirm the choice.

5. Verify the Change

Double-check that the console is now marked as your home Xbox.

Go back to Settings > General > Personalization. Select My home Xbox. Check that the console now shows “This is your home Xbox.” Sign in with a different profile to test access to games or Game Pass.

What Is a Home Xbox

Your home Xbox is the main console linked to your Microsoft account.

Share digital games and subscriptions with anyone who signs in.

Play downloaded games offline.

Use your Game Pass and Xbox Live Gold on multiple profiles.

For better use of your console with friends, see how to add friends on Xbox. To control your privacy during shared use, learn how to appear offline on Xbox so friends do not see your activity while you play.

Some EA games tie progress and online access to your EA profile rather than the console, so if a game does not recognize your entitlements after changing the home Xbox, review account links and see how to unlink your EA account from Xbox.

Why Setting a Home Xbox Helps

A home Xbox gives you flexibility and lets others use your purchases.

Families can share digital purchases without extra cost.

You can play your downloaded titles offline.

It simplifies switching between multiple consoles.

FAQs

How many times can I change my home Xbox? Microsoft allows up to five changes per year. Can I share Game Pass with family on a home Xbox? Yes. All accounts on your home Xbox get access to your Game Pass subscription. Do I need internet to use a home Xbox? Once set, you can play downloaded games offline, though updates still need internet. Can I set more than one home Xbox? No. Only one console can be your home Xbox at a time.

Conclusion

Setting a home Xbox is a simple way to share games, Game Pass, and subscriptions with others on your console. It also lets you enjoy your favorite titles offline and manage digital purchases more efficiently. With just a few steps, you can get the most out of your Xbox setup.

If you ever run into problems with a digital purchase, check out this guide on how to request a refund on Xbox. For account enforcement issues, you can also see how to submit a case review on Xbox to appeal suspensions or bans.