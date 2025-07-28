Xbox PC App's July Update Rolls Out New Features for Smoother, Smarter Gaming

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Microsoft is expanding what you can do with the Xbox PC app, adding several new features aimed at making the platform more useful, flexible, and rewarding. These updates allow you to stream your own games, continue your progress across devices, and even earn Microsoft Rewards points just for playing.

One of the standout additions is “Stream Your Own Game,” which lets Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members play over 250 supported games they already own, without needing extra downloads. That includes big titles like The Callisto Protocol, Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag, and Mafia: Definitive Edition. Just open the Xbox PC app, head to the Cloud Gaming section, and start playing.

Xbox is also improving how you pick up games across devices. With the new cross-device play history, your recently played games will appear on both console and PC, making it easier to resume where you left off—no matter what screen you’re using.

Image: Microsoft

In addition, players can now earn Microsoft Rewards simply by gaming through the Xbox PC app. You’ll see a progress tracker right on the homepage and get points just for doing what you already enjoy. It’s rolling out now for users aged 18 and up in select markets.

For accessibility and game variety, the update highlights new games with Xbox Play Anywhere support, lets users take advantage of touch and mouse-and-keyboard controls for more games, and continues to push retro classics and console-only titles to the cloud.

All of this comes as part of Microsoft’s larger goal of giving players more ways to access and enjoy Xbox games, with a focus on flexibility and value. Whether you’re in it for the tech, the titles, or the rewards, there’s something new waiting in the app.