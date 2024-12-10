You'll soon be able to ask Copilot questions about images in OneDrive

The new enhancement will be added in February.

Copilot in OneDrive has been around for a while, and it’s capable of many things inside the platform, including summarizing files. However, Microsoft wants to enhance Copilot in OneDrive to explain the contents of an image.

In other words, you’ll be able to ask the model everything you want to know about specific images stored in OneDrive. According to the Microsoft 365 Roadmap entry, you’ll need a Microsoft Copilot for Microsoft 365 license to use this ability.

It’s also worth noting that this only works for OneDrive for Web.

Now, you can ask questions about images stored in your OneDrive. Select up to 5 images and ask questions like explaining the contents of an image or extracting relevant text from an image. This feature requires a Microsoft Copilot for Microsoft 365 license and will be available to commercial customers on OneDrive Web.

The feature will be released in February 2025.

Speaking of OneDrive and Copilot, the platform will get Copilot agents, which will allow users to build AI models to use on the platform. They’ll be introduced to OneDrive in April 2025.