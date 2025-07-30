YouTube Will Use AI to Spot Underage Accounts Automatically

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

YouTube is rolling out a new way to spot underage users, this time using AI. Starting August 13, the platform will begin using machine learning to estimate a user’s age in the US. If it finds someone under 18, it’ll automatically apply stricter safety settings to their account.

The AI tool will look at signals like account activity and account age to flag possible minors. YouTube says the goal is to make sure teens get the right protections, while adults aren’t wrongly restricted.

James Beser, YouTube’s Director of Product Management, explained, “We’ll begin to roll out machine learning to a small set of users in the US to estimate their age, so that teens are treated as teens and adults as adults.”

What changes for underage accounts

Once flagged, accounts will get the same privacy features already offered to users who’ve identified themselves as minors. This includes:

Blocks on age-restricted content

“Take a break” reminders

Limited ad personalization

Fewer repeat suggestions on sensitive topics

Privacy nudges before uploading or commenting

Mistaken identity? There’s a fix

Since AI can make mistakes, YouTube will give flagged users a way to prove their real age. They can upload a government ID, use a credit card, or even a selfie scan. This update follows other recent moves by YouTube to protect younger audiences, including new livestreaming age rules and stricter monetization guidelines.