A Subtle MDM Change from Apple Favors Microsoft Intune

Apple is rolling out a major update to how device management works in iOS, iPadOS, and macOS 26, and Microsoft is all for it.

At WWDC 2025, the Cupertino tech giant introduced a smoother MDM (Mobile Device Management) migration process. One of its standout features is that it lets IT teams move devices between management tools without wiping them or requiring manual re-enrollment.

Microsoft has since confirmed the new system works well with Intune, its own endpoint management platform. IT admins can now migrate Apple devices to Intune using Apple Business Manager, and users won’t experience downtime or data loss.

However, devices must be enrolled in a device management service and updated to version 26 or later of Apple’s operating systems. According to Microsoft’s announcement, admins will still need to prepare for the migration carefully.

The list of things includes setting up Intune’s Apple MDM push certificate, linking it with Apple Business Manager, and documenting existing settings. Once done, the migration starts from Apple Business Manager and requires approval on the device itself.

Not to forget, Apple’s system also adds a non-dismissable prompt if users miss the initial enrollment deadline. That ensures devices don’t fall through the cracks. Microsoft advises testing the process on a few devices before scaling it up.

Do note that replicating current configurations ahead of the full migration can help avoid unexpected issues. All in all, this update makes things much easier for organizations juggling Apple and non-Apple hardware.