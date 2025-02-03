5 Best AI Humanizer Tools to Make Your Content Sound More Natural

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

The worst part about using AI bots to generate text content is that it uses stiff language which is often unusable in most documents. However, there are AI tools that have settings to make content sound more natural, and human-like. If you’re a writer, a marketer, or an educator, we prepared a selection of tools that will help you with that.

1. QuillBot

Imagine having a writing assistant by your side who can instantly rephrase your sentences to sound more natural and engaging—QuillBot is exactly that. It doesn’t just paraphrase; it helps you take stiff, robotic AI-generated text and turn it into something warm and conversational.

Whether you’re working on an essay, blog post, or email, QuillBot’s Humanize mode ensures your words flow like they came straight from your own mind. Plus, its grammar-checking features are a bonus, making sure your polished text is also error-free. Did we mention that it’s free?

Use QuillBot AI Humanizer

2. Wordtune

If you want to tweak your writing to sound more confident, friendly, or persuasive, Wordtune may be the service to help you. This clever AI tool doesn’t just fix grammar, it transforms your tone. If AI-generated text feels stiff or overly formal, Wordtune steps in to add personality.

Want your message to sound casual and approachable? Done. Need it to be sharp and professional? No problem. Wordtune gives you multiple suggestions for every sentence, so you can pick the one that feels better for you. It’s like having a personal editor who understands your voice and helps you express yourself clearly.

The free version is pretty limited because it only offers casual and formal styles, but it does the job. Also, you will need to create an account to use it.

Use Wordtune

3. Undetectable.ai – Can also be used for AI text detection

Let’s face it, sometimes you need AI-generated content to fly under the radar. That’s where Undetectable.ai comes in. Think of it as a stealthy ninja for your writing. It takes AI-generated text and tweaks it until it reads like something a human would write.

Whether you’re submitting an essay, publishing an article, or creating SEO-friendly blog posts, Undetectable.ai ensures your content passes plagiarism and AI-detection tools with flying colors. Plus, the app can go both ways. That means you can also check if a text is likely to be written using AI.

Use Undetectable.ai

Eskritor is a full sidekick for writing text and it offers you step-by-step guidance to create a text on any subject. Whether you’re brainstorming ideas for a blog post, drafting emails, or creating catchy ad copy, Rytr has templates for almost everything.

Its Humanize feature is particularly impressive, because it smooths out the rough edges of AI-generated text, making it sound less mechanical and more conversational. The best part is that it does all that for free. Of course, it has limited text capabilities, but even if you go for the paid version, the tool is pretty affordable.

Use Eskritor

Grammarly isn’t just about fixing typos, it’s like having a wise mentor who guides you toward clearer, more impactful writing. Its tone detector is a game-changer, helping you adjust your language to match the mood you’re aiming for.

Is your AI-generated text coming off too cold or robotic? Grammarly suggests changes to make it warmer and more relatable. It’s like having a conversation with your readers, rather than just talking to a wall. And let’s not forget its grammar and punctuation checks, they’re pretty good at that.

Use Grammarly Tone

AI humanizer tools are invaluable for bridging the gap between machine-generated content and human-like writing. Whether you’re refining AI-generated articles, crafting engaging social media posts, or ensuring your content passes AI detection, these tools can help elevate your work.

Now, whether or not they are working for you depends on your actual needs. All the tools above have free versions so you can test them and make a decision at the end.

If you have better suggestions, feel free to let us know about them in the comments below.