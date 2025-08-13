Anthropic Offers Claude AI to All U.S. Government Branches for Just $1

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Anthropic has announced that it will offer its Claude models to all three branches of the U.S. government for just $1 per agency. That includes the executive, legislative, and judiciary branches, with the deal lasting for one year.

Worth noting that the announcement comes shortly after OpenAI announced a similar $1 plan for the federal executive branch only. Anthropic aims to give more agencies direct access to advanced AI tools.

According to the announcement, both Claude for Enterprise and Claude for Government will be part of the package. As you may know, Claude for Government is built to handle FedRAMP High workloads, which means it can process sensitive unclassified government data under strict security standards.

Anthropic says the goal is simple; it wants to make powerful AI accessible while maintaining the highest security. The company will also provide technical help so agencies can integrate Claude into their workflows.

Agencies can run Claude through AWS, Google Cloud, or Palantir, giving them more control over where and how their data is stored. This multicloud setup could be an advantage over OpenAI’s current FedRAMP High system, which is tied to Azure Government Cloud.

Anthropic, OpenAI, xAI, and Google are all approved AI vendors for civilian agencies. Not to forget, they have also received up to $200 million from the Department of Defense to develop AI for national security.