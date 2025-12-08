AOMEI Partition Assistant Standard Free Download & Overview

X INSTALL BY CLICKING THE DOWNLOAD FILE A message from our partner Fix Windows 11 OS errors with Fortect: Download Fortect and install it on your PC

Launch the tool and Start scanning to find broken files that are causing the problems

to find broken files that are causing the problems Right-click on Start Repair to fix issues affecting your computer’s security and performance Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

The AOMEI Partition Assistant Standard download takes only a moment and gives you access to a powerful free partition manager for Windows. This guide highlights how to get the tool quickly and what features make it a strong choice for home users.

How to Download And Use AOMEI Partition Assistant Standard Edition?

How to download AOMEI Partition Assistant Standard

1. Quick download steps

The download process is simple and takes under a minute.

Open your browser and visit the official AOMEI Partition Assistant Standard page. Click the Download Freeware button.

Save the installer and run it to begin setup.

2. Quick install steps

Double click the installer. Select Yes in the User Account Control prompt. Click Install and open the program when it finishes.

If you compare file system formats before creating new partitions, you can read this guide on NTFS, FAT32, and exFAT differences.

Key features in AOMEI Partition Assistant Standard

1. Safe partition resizing

You resize, merge, split, or move partitions without losing data. This helps when you run out of space on your system drive or want to reorganize your storage.

For more details on managing partition formats, see this guide on partition format tools for Windows PCs.

2. Disk cloning and OS migration

The tool lets you clone an entire drive or move your Windows system to a new SSD. This works well for users who upgrade from HDD to SSD.

3. SSD optimization tools

AOMEI includes features that align SSD partitions and improve performance. This helps keep your drive fast and extends its lifespan.

4. Bootable media creation

You can create a bootable USB for offline partition work. This helps when Windows will not boot or when you need full control before startup.

5. Automatic partition alignment for new disks

The tool aligns partitions on new HDDs or SSDs during creation, which boosts speed and reduces read and write issues.

6. MBR and GPT conversion

AOMEI converts disks between MBR and GPT without deleting data. This helps when you install Windows on modern hardware that requires GPT.

If you prefer hiding unused drives for better organization, check the guide on how to hide partitions in Windows 11.

Why many users choose AOMEI Partition Assistant Standard

The Standard edition includes essential partitioning and cloning tools at no cost.

It runs smoothly on Windows 11, Windows 10, Windows 8, and Windows 7 and supports HDD and SSD storage.

The interface guides beginners through tasks with clear labels and simple actions.

FAQs

Why should I use AOMEI Partition Assistant Standard You get a reliable collection of partitioning, cloning, and disk management features for free. Does it support Windows 11 Yes. The tool works on Windows 11 and performs the same on Windows 10. Can I upgrade later Yes. You can unlock additional tools in the Professional version. Is it safe Yes. The official AOMEI installer is trusted and widely used.

Tips

Back up important data before resizing partitions.

Use the SSD optimization tools if you recently upgraded to a solid state drive.

Keep a bootable USB ready for system recovery tasks.

AOMEI Partition Assistant Standard offers strong performance, free core features, and a friendly interface that helps you manage your drives safely. It guides you through cloning, resizing, and organizing your storage with tools that work well on modern Windows systems.