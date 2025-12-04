How to Use OpenDNS Free DNS for Faster and Safer Browsing

X INSTALL BY CLICKING THE DOWNLOAD FILE A message from our partner Fix Windows 11 OS errors with Fortect: Download Fortect and install it on your PC

Launch the tool and Start scanning to find broken files that are causing the problems

to find broken files that are causing the problems Right-click on Start Repair to fix issues affecting your computer’s security and performance Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

OpenDNS free DNS gives you faster browsing, built in security filtering, and simple parental controls across home networks. It also improves stability when your default ISP DNS performs poorly.

What is OpenDNS And What Does it Offer?

Key features of OpenDNS free DNS

OpenDNS offers several valuable tools for users who want both performance and control.

Fast DNS resolution for quicker page loading

Phishing and malware protection

Optional website category filtering

Custom block and allow lists

Free analytics and logs

Support for routers, Windows, macOS, iOS, Android

These features help you build a safer browsing environment without installing extra software.

OpenDNS free DNS addresses

Use these DNS servers on your device or your router:

208.67.222.222

208.67.220.220

If you work with enterprise environments, this guide on how to set up DNS in Windows Server may help with broader network management.

How to set up OpenDNS free DNS

Open Settings from the Start menu.

Click Network and Internet, then pick Wi Fi or Ethernet.

Click Edit next to DNS server assignment.

Choose Manual and enable IPv4.

Enter 208.67.222.222 as the preferred DNS. Enter 208.67.220.220 as the alternate DNS. Click Save and relaunch your browser.

If you need a broader walkthrough, check this guide on changing DNS settings in Windows 11.

Pros of OpenDNS free DNS

Improves browsing speed on many networks

Blocks phishing pages by default

Offers simple parental controls

Protects all devices when applied on a router

Provides free logs and usage statistics

These advantages make OpenDNS a strong choice for families and home users seeking extra protection.

Cons of OpenDNS free DNS

Filtering features require a free account

Strict filters may block safe sites if not configured carefully

Performance varies across regions

Advanced security features belong to paid tiers

These limitations matter if you want fine grained filtering or enterprise level protection.

Who should use OpenDNS free DNS

OpenDNS works best for households that want safer browsing, parents needing category filtering, and small offices looking for free DNS level protection. It also helps users who struggle with unreliable or slow ISP DNS performance.

If you want to compare speeds with other providers, you can check nearby options using this guide on the fastest DNS servers near you.

FAQs

What makes OpenDNS different from regular DNS? It provides faster lookups, malware protection, and customizable filtering. Does OpenDNS slow the internet? No. It often improves speed due to faster domain resolution. Do I need an account? No. DNS servers work without an account, but filtering requires one. Can I apply OpenDNS on a router? Yes. Router configuration protects every device on your network.

Tips

Tune filtering rules in the dashboard regularly

Set DNS on your router to cover the whole household

Compare speed with and without OpenDNS to find the best setup

Review logs to understand browsing patterns

OpenDNS free DNS boosts speed, safety, and control for home and small office networks. It adds phishing protection, flexible filtering, and reliable resolution without costing anything. When you configure it on your router or device, you gain stronger security and a more stable browsing experience.