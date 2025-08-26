AppData Folder Too Big? 4 Fixes for Windows

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

If your AppData folder is too big, it can eat up valuable storage space on Windows 10 and Windows 11. This folder stores application data, caches, and temporary files, and it often grows uncontrollably over time. Luckily, you can clean it up and keep your PC running smoothly.

How do I fix AppData folder that is too big in Windows?

1. Clear temporary files in AppData

Press Win + R , type %localappdata%, and hit Enter .

Open the Temp folder. Select all files inside and delete them. Empty the Recycle Bin to reclaim space.

This removes leftover files that applications no longer need.

2. Use Windows Storage and Disk Cleanup

Go to Settings > System > Storage. Click Temporary files.

Select unnecessary items like cache and thumbnails. Click Remove files.

For detailed instructions and safe cleanup methods, see this guide on how to clean the AppData folder in Windows 11.

3. Stop DismHost.exe from filling AppData

Press Win + R , type taskschd.msc, and press Enter . Go to Task Scheduler Library > Microsoft > Windows > DiskCleanup.

Right-click SilentCleanup and choose Disable.

Sometimes, the AppData folder gets huge due to DismHost.exe, which creates many temporary files when SilentCleanup runs automatically. Disabling this prevents repeated auto-clean tasks from bloating AppData. To better understand the data apps store here, check what is the AppData folder in Windows.

4. Reinstall or reset problematic apps

Press Win + I to open Settings. Go to Apps > Installed apps (or Apps & features).

Find the app using too much space. Select it and click Advanced options. Choose Reset or uninstall and reinstall the app.

If you suspect specific apps like browsers, email clients, or launchers are behind the issue, resetting them can clear caches. In rare cases, folders like LocalLow may even disappear. If that happens, follow this guide on AppData LocalLow missing in Windows for fixes.

FAQs