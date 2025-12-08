Arc Raiders Fans Push Back After New Rewards Reveal

Many Arc Raiders players waited for a fresh update that introduces meaningful bonuses for long-term progression. Embark Studios has now revealed the new system, and the reaction from the community shows clear frustration.

The Expedition Project has been delayed to December 17. When players join the expedition, they must trade their entire Stash and all Coins for up to five skill points, with each skill point costing 1 million Coins according to the latest blog post from Embark Studios.

This pricing caused the most concern because players say they never received enough information about how much skill points would cost, leaving them unprepared. Many stopped collecting items after unlocking the project, and now they do not have enough time to gather 5 million Coins before the start date.

Players argue that the cost feels too high and that grinding Coins does not feel worthwhile. Some feel that this system actively discourages using high-level and expensive gear in online matches, since they prefer to save their Coins for skill points. This creates a situation where players equip low-level gear to avoid unnecessary losses, which removes the satisfaction of earning powerful equipment through gameplay.

Several players believe this update may damage the current meta. The change shifts incentives away from fun, reward-driven play and toward resource hoarding. For many, using top-tier gear now feels like a punishment instead of a reward.

What do you think about this decision from Embark Studios? Has the current Arc Raiders meta taken a hit because of the new skill point structure? Let us know in the comments.