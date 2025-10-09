Are Fortnite servers down? Here’s when Update 37.50 downtime is scheduled & what’s coming

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Fortnite is going offline for its 37.50 update (Fortnitemares 2025 patch). The update has brought a fresh wave of spooky cosmetics, collaborations, and bug fixes are on the way. Here’s the Fortnite Update 37.50 downtime guide for U.S. time zones (PT / ET):

Fortnite 37.50 Downtime Schedule (U.S. Time Zones)

Downtime begins: 1:00 AM PDT / 4:00 AM ET (Thursday, Oct 9)

1:00 AM PDT / 4:00 AM ET (Thursday, Oct 9) Matchmaking cutoff: ~12:30 AM PDT / 3:30 AM ET (30 minutes before)

~12:30 AM PDT / 3:30 AM ET (30 minutes before) Expected return: ~3:30 AM PDT / 6:30 AM ET

So in the U.S., players should avoid starting new matches after 12:30 AM PT / 3:30 AM ET, and expect servers to be back online roughly by 3:30 AM PT / 6:30 AM ET.

This Fortnitemares patch includes eye-catching crossover skins like Scooby-Doo, Terrifier, and Doja Cat, plus horror characters like Ghostface, Jason Voorhees, and Huggy Wuggy.

On the technical side, two bug fixes are expected:

Resolving the issue where Shockwave Hammer prevented sprinting mid-air.

Fixing OG Season 6 Umbrella metadata mismatch in the locker.

Tips for U.S. Players

Finish matches before 12:30 AM PT / 3:30 AM ET to avoid being locked out mid-game.

Keep an eye on FortniteStatus via X or the official Epic status page for real-time updates.

Be ready for a sizeable patch download when the servers come back up — your internet speed may influence the wait time.

Once servers return, expect a fresh Haunted Island and a new thrill ride through Fortnitemares.