Battlefield 2042 Surprise Update 9.2.0 Adds Iwo Jima Map & Free Battle Pass

EA and DICE have rolled out a surprise update for Battlefield 2042, bringing a wave of fresh content that players can dive into right now. The latest update, 9.2.0, includes a free 60-tier Battle Pass, the return of the classic Iwo Jima map, according to the release notes.

That’s not all; the latest update brings a new lineup of weapons and vehicles, all available immediately.

Worth noting that the update dropped just hours after the Battlefield 6 beta was closed. Surely, DICE has reignited interest in 2042 by giving players another chance to stock up on rewards ahead of the next game’s launch.

Iwo Jima returns to the battlefield

The update also brings back Iwo Jima, the legendary Pacific theater map first seen in Battlefield 1942 and later in Battlefield V. Players will once again experience its island fortress setting, with beach assaults and fortress-style defenses designed to deliver intense, large-scale battles.

New aircraft, rifles, and balance changes

Vehicle fans can now fly the A-10 Warthog and SU-25TM Frogfoot in All-Out Warfare modes, both engineered to counter tanks and heavy armor. On the infantry side, players gain access to the XM8 assault rifle and the Lynx sniper rifle, with the Lynx instantly unlocked for those who participated in the Battlefield 6 open beta.

Beyond new content, the update also includes a suite of balance adjustments across weapons and gameplay systems, ensuring smoother firefights for all.