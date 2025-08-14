Battlefield 6 Open Beta Weekend 2 Kicks Off Today With New Changes

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Battlefield 6 is gearing up for its second Open Beta weekend, running from August 14 through August 17, with new changes based on feedback from the first round.

The developer says player participation across PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S made the first test “unforgettable,” and they’re aiming to make the October 10 launch even smoother.

One major addition this week is Custom Search. This new feature lets players pick their favorite map and mode combinations, for example, Conquest on Siege of Cairo, and matchmaking will prioritize those picks when possible.

While this is not a full server browser, it should give players more control over how they jump into matches. The updated playlists also bring more variety.

Additionally, modes like Breakthrough, Conquest, and Rush will now rotate within the All-Out Warfare playlist, with daily changes planned throughout the test. This will help the developers learn what the community enjoys most while keeping popular modes active.

Weekend 2 Playlist Highlights:

Thursday, Aug 14 : Conquest, Rush, Attack & Defend, Close Quarters, Closed Weapons All-Out Warfare

: Conquest, Rush, Attack & Defend, Close Quarters, Closed Weapons All-Out Warfare Friday, Aug 15 : Conquest, Squad Deathmatch, Close Quarters, All-Out Warfare, Closed Weapons All-Out Warfare

: Conquest, Squad Deathmatch, Close Quarters, All-Out Warfare, Closed Weapons All-Out Warfare Saturday–Sunday, Aug 16–17: Conquest, Close Quarters, All-Out Warfare, Closed Weapons All-Out Warfare

Training Grounds and Initiation Mode remain available, offering tutorials and AI soldier matches for new players. The developer stresses that rotating playlists daily is purely for the Open Beta and won’t be part of the launch experience. Again, Battlefield 6 Open Beta Weekend 2 begins today at 08:00 UTC.