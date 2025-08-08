Battlefield 6 smashes Twitch viewership records

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Battlefield 6 has barely begun its beta phase, but it is already breaking some longstanding records. Within its first day on Twitch, the game pulled in 844,723 concurrent viewers, putting it ahead of nearly every Call of Duty title and cementing itself as one of the most-watched FPS launches in years.

The only Call of Duty game to outpace it is Warzone, which still holds the Twitch crown with over 1.6 million peak viewers. For comparison, Modern Warfare II topped out at 751,937, while Black Ops Cold War peaked at 705,050.

It is not just Call of Duty that has been overtaken. Battlefield 6’s numbers also beat the peak viewership records of Rainbow Six Siege, Overwatch, Escape from Tarkov, and PUBG.

DICE and EA’s shooter arrives at a critical moment for the brand, which has been looking for a true comeback since its Battlefield 4 heyday. The beta’s explosive debut hints that this could be the revival longtime fans have been waiting for.

With the test set to expand to more players over the weekend, the big question is whether Battlefield 6 can keep its momentum and possibly challenge Warzone’s record.

The full launch is still ahead, and if the current trajectory holds, Battlefield may find itself not just back in the fight, but leading it.