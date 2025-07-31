Battlefield 6's leaked multiplayer trailer spills the release date

The official multiplayer reveal is set for 11:30 AM PT time

EA’s multiplayer reveal for Battlefield 6 was meant to go live later today, but a leaked trailer appears to have revealed key details ahead of time, including the release date.

A portion of the video trailer briefly surfaced on Battlefield’s official X account before being taken down. Not to mention, fans quickly reuploaded it, offering glimpses of the upcoming title’s multiplayer footage.

More importantly, one frame of the video clearly showed the release date: October 10, 2025, which is inline with a previous leak. The leaked video trailer also spilled urban combat, jet dogfights, helicopters, tanks, destruction effects, and players dragging downed teammates. These moments are expected to be part of the full trailer reveal.

Battlefield 6 is EA’s biggest title in years. The game will feature a single-player campaign, large-scale multiplayer battles, and may also include a free-to-play battle royale mode. According to EA’s official description, players will engage in close infantry combat, vehicle warfare, and environmental destruction across large-scale maps.

The multiplayer reveal is still scheduled for 11:30 AM PT today on the Battlefield YouTube channel. If the trailer leak is accurate, pre-orders are expected to go live shortly after the stream.