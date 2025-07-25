Battlefield 6's First Trailer Promises Brutal Modern Combat and Bigger Battles

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Finally, after months of multiple teases, EA and Battlefield Studios have released the first official trailer for Battlefield 6. It doesn’t feature live gameplay yet, but the video has a bold vibe to it, and fans are already overanalyzing every shot.

We are launched into war-torn Manhattan in the opening moments, the Brooklyn Bridge having collapsed as a result of a missile attack. A fictional U.S. President makes a national address amidst the sound of air raid sirens. It is the Battlefield 6 universe where a private military company gone rogue, Pax Armata, emerges from the ruins of NATO to fight global war.

From there, the trailer cuts between some dramatic set pieces. We get squads breaching cities ruins, helicopters skimming low over water at morning, and jets streaking through exploding skyscrapers. The visuals emphasize destruction and verticality, two things that characterized previous Battlefield titles but were lacking in 2042.

EA has not shown us gameplay yet, but one image has stuck wirg fans. In one frame, four soldiers against a skyline on fire, each looking to fit Battlefield’s traditional roles: assault, engineer, medic, and support. According to EA, this latest title will mix class-based design with modifiable gear, trying to find a balance between nostalgia and player choice.

A full multiplayer reveal wil happen on July 31. That’s when fans can expect more details on maps, modes, destructibility, and how the game handles large-scale battles.