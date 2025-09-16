How to Clear Cache in Bing on Any Device (Step-by-Step)

Clearing the Bing cache helps fix loading issues, update search results, and improve browsing speed. Here’s how you can clear it on different platforms in just a few steps.

How to clear cache in Bing?

1. On Microsoft Edge

Follow these steps if you use Edge as your main browser:

Open Edge and press Ctrl + Shift + Delete. In the Clear browsing data window, select Cached images and files.

Choose the time range and click Clear now.

If clearing the cache does not solve your issue, you can also follow this guide on how to fix Bing not working on Windows 11.

2. On Google Chrome

Clear cached files in Chrome with these quick actions:

Press Ctrl + Shift + Delete while on Chrome. Tick Cached images and files.

Pick the time frame, then hit Clear data.

3. On Firefox

If you browse with Firefox, here’s how to refresh Bing:

Open the menu and go to Settings > Privacy & Security. Under Cookies and Site Data, click Clear Data.

Check Cached Web Content and press Clear.



4. On Android

Remove stored cache directly from your device settings:

Go to Settings > Apps > Bing. Tap Storage & Cache. Select Clear cache.



5. On iPhone/iPad

The Bing app has built-in options to clear browsing data:

Open the Bing app. Go to Settings > Privacy. Tap Clear browsing data and confirm.

You may also want to fully delete your Bing search history permanently if you want a cleaner browsing experience.

6. Refresh Bing Search Results

If cached files remain, try forcing Bing to reload the page:

Press Ctrl + F5 on Windows or Command + Shift + R on Mac. Try searching in InPrivate/Incognito mode to bypass cache.

To keep your search settings, history, and favorites consistent across devices, follow this guide on how to sync Bing across devices.

For sharper and more relevant searches after clearing cache, see how to search for an exact phrase on Bing.

FAQs

How often should I clear Bing cache? Once every few weeks or when Bing looks outdated. Will clearing cache delete my bookmarks? No. Cache removal only deletes temporary files, not saved bookmarks. Does clearing cache log me out of Bing? Only if you also select cookies. Cache alone does not affect login. Why is Bing showing old results? Because your browser stored cached pages. Clearing fixes this. Can I clear cache only for Bing? Yes, by deleting site data for bing.com in your browser settings.

Conclusion

Clearing Bing cache is an easy fix when search results look outdated or when the app slows down. You can do it on both desktop browsers and mobile devices within minutes.

For a better browsing experience, you can also learn how to turn off Bing SafeSearch and fully control how your results appear.