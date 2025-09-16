How to Turn Off SafeSearch on Bing in 3 Easy Steps

SafeSearch is Bing’s built-in filter that blocks explicit or inappropriate content. By default, it may be enabled or set to “Moderate.” If you want more flexibility, you can change or disable it in just a few steps.

How to Turn Off SafeSearch on Bing?

1. Open Bing and Access the Settings Menu

Go to Bing.com and sign in with your Microsoft account for permanent changes. Click the hamburger menu (three lines) in the top-right corner.

Select Settings from the dropdown, then click Search to open search preferences.

2. Adjust SafeSearch Mode

Scroll down to the SafeSearch section. Choose one of the following options:



Strict : Filters adult text, images, and videos.

: Filters adult text, images, and videos. Moderate : Filters adult images and videos, but not text.

: Filters adult images and videos, but not text. Off: Shows all results, unfiltered.

Pick Off if you want SafeSearch disabled completely.

3. Save and Apply Changes

Click Save at the bottom of the page. Refresh Bing to make sure your new settings take effect.

Why SafeSearch May Re-Enable Itself

Sometimes Bing forces SafeSearch if:

A network admin or ISP locks it at the router level.

You’re using a school or work account.

Regional laws require filtering (e.g., certain countries).

In these cases, you may not be able to turn it off permanently.

FAQs

Why can’t I disable Bing SafeSearch? Your ISP, network admin, or local laws may enforce restrictions that override your settings. How do I turn off SafeSearch on mobile? Open Bing in your browser or the Bing app > go to Settings > SafeSearch > select Off > save. Does SafeSearch affect other Microsoft apps? Yes. If you’re signed in, changes can sync across Edge, Bing app, and Windows search. Can I use a VPN to bypass SafeSearch restrictions? Yes. A VPN can route your traffic through a country where SafeSearch isn’t enforced. Is SafeSearch safe to disable? Yes, but keep in mind that explicit results may appear in searches.

Conclusion

Turning off Bing SafeSearch is simple if you follow the three steps: access settings, adjust the filter, and save your changes. However, restrictions from your network or region may override your preferences. If that happens, using a VPN can help you regain full control of your search results.

