Boeing partners with Microsoft to turn 3D-Style Game Simulation into Pilot Training System

If you ever thought video games were just for fun, history keeps proving otherwise. We’ve come across reports about surgeons practicing with VR rigs, soldiers training with hardware first designed for FPS titles, and a racing simulation tool is becoming a staple for racing OEMs. But, it’s surprising to even think that the aviation industry to follow the same path.

This week, Boeing unveiled the Virtual Airplane Procedures Trainer (VAPT), which is a lightweight training platform built with Microsoft’s simulation technology. It’s designed to help pilots rehearse cockpit procedures on laptops and tablets instead of full-scale simulators.

Chris Raymond, Chief Executive Officer of Boeing Global Services, said:

We’re very excited about the launch of Virtual Airplane. This new software will significantly impact how and when pilots and operators train and will provide them with much-needed flexibility. This new platform reflects Boeing’s commitment to digital innovation as we seek to leverage the latest technologies to improve our offerings and outcomes for our customers.

Well, Boeing calls it an “immersive, accessible, and customizable” tool for real flight-deck practice, powered by Microsoft’s 3D simulation stack. As you may know, Microsoft Flight Simulator has long recreated real cockpits and the entire planet with near-photographic fidelity.

The new “Virtual Airplane” trainer doesn’t appear to be a direct copy of the game, but rather a focused slice of the 737 MAX cockpit adapted for consistent, low-cost rehearsal. The idea is to help pilots build familiarity with panels, switches, and workflows in a realistic environment that doesn’t require a full simulator bay.

Microsoft says the goal is to “accelerate learning while optimizing confidence for pilots with safety at the core.” It’s another reminder that the line between play and professional training is thinner than ever.

Article feature image source: Boeing