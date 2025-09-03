Burner app not Working: 8 fixes to try
Burner app not working often stems from expired lines, missing permissions, or network filters. Use the sequence below for quick recovery.
Before you start
- Verify your Burner subscription is active and the line hasn’t expired.
- Ensure you have cellular voice/SMS credit if required by your carrier.
- Temporarily turn off any VPN, firewall, or private DNS.
1. Check service status and retry
If calls or texts fail broadly, wait a few minutes and try again. Temporary carrier or VoIP routing hiccups resolve by retrying.
2. Update Burner and your OS
Open App Store/Google Play and install updates. Outdated telephony libraries frequently cause dialing or push notification failures.
3. Enable core permissions
On iOS/Android, allow Phone, SMS, Contacts, Microphone, and Notifications. Missing mic or call permissions blocks outbound calls and voicemail.
4. Disable VPNs, private DNS, and ad-blockers
VPNs, DNS filters, and ad-block apps can break SIP/VoIP. Turn them off, or whitelist the app, then retest calling and texting.
5. Clear app cache/data and relogin
- Android: Settings > Apps > Burner > Storage > Clear cache (then Clear data if needed).
- iOS: Offload App, reinstall, and sign in.
This refreshes corrupted config or tokens.
6. Reprovision or replace the line
If one number fails but others work, delete and re-add that line. Numbers can desync after OS updates or expired add-ons.
7. Reset network settings
- iOS: Settings > General > Transfer or Reset > Reset Network Settings.
- Android: Settings > System > Reset options > Reset Wi-Fi, mobile & Bluetooth.
Then reboot and retest.
8. Test on another device
Install Burner on a second phone and log in. If it works there, your primary device has a local conflict you can isolate with the steps above.
Tips
- Keep at least moderate signal; Wi-Fi calling quality depends on stable upload bandwidth.
- If messages fail to deliver to one contact, ask them to unblock unknown numbers.
FAQs
Why are my Burner calls dropping?
Usually Wi-Fi instability, VPN interference, or aggressive battery optimization closing the app.
Can I keep the same Burner number?
Yes, if you renew the line before it expires in-app.
Summary
- Retry 2) Update app/OS 3) Allow permissions 4) Disable VPN/DNS blockers 5) Clear cache/data and relogin 6) Reprovision the line 7) Reset network settings 8) Test another device
Conclusion
Most “Burner app not working” cases are fixed by updating, re-enabling permissions, and removing network filters that break VoIP.
