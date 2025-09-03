Burner app not Working: 8 fixes to try

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Burner app not working often stems from expired lines, missing permissions, or network filters. Use the sequence below for quick recovery.

Before you start

Verify your Burner subscription is active and the line hasn’t expired.

Ensure you have cellular voice/SMS credit if required by your carrier.

Temporarily turn off any VPN, firewall, or private DNS.

1. Check service status and retry

If calls or texts fail broadly, wait a few minutes and try again. Temporary carrier or VoIP routing hiccups resolve by retrying.

Open App Store/Google Play and install updates. Outdated telephony libraries frequently cause dialing or push notification failures.

3. Enable core permissions

On iOS/Android, allow Phone, SMS, Contacts, Microphone, and Notifications. Missing mic or call permissions blocks outbound calls and voicemail.

4. Disable VPNs, private DNS, and ad-blockers

VPNs, DNS filters, and ad-block apps can break SIP/VoIP. Turn them off, or whitelist the app, then retest calling and texting.

5. Clear app cache/data and relogin

Android: Settings > Apps > Burner > Storage > Clear cache (then Clear data if needed).

iOS: Offload App, reinstall, and sign in.

This refreshes corrupted config or tokens.

6. Reprovision or replace the line

If one number fails but others work, delete and re-add that line. Numbers can desync after OS updates or expired add-ons.

7. Reset network settings

iOS: Settings > General > Transfer or Reset > Reset Network Settings.

Android: Settings > System > Reset options > Reset Wi-Fi, mobile & Bluetooth.

Then reboot and retest.

8. Test on another device

Install Burner on a second phone and log in. If it works there, your primary device has a local conflict you can isolate with the steps above.

Tips

Keep at least moderate signal; Wi-Fi calling quality depends on stable upload bandwidth.

If messages fail to deliver to one contact, ask them to unblock unknown numbers.

FAQs

Why are my Burner calls dropping?

Usually Wi-Fi instability, VPN interference, or aggressive battery optimization closing the app.

Can I keep the same Burner number?

Yes, if you renew the line before it expires in-app.

Summary

Retry 2) Update app/OS 3) Allow permissions 4) Disable VPN/DNS blockers 5) Clear cache/data and relogin 6) Reprovision the line 7) Reset network settings 8) Test another device

Conclusion

Most “Burner app not working” cases are fixed by updating, re-enabling permissions, and removing network filters that break VoIP.