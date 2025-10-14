Can You Still Use Windows 10 After October 14, 2025?

Now that Microsoft has officially confirmed that Windows 10 has reached end of service, you must be wondering whether you can keep using Windows 10 after October 14, 2025 (today)? Well, the short answer is YES. Your PC won’t shut off, but using it without support will be risky.

Here, we’ll talk about what options you have after Windows 10 End of Support and what you should plan for.

What does “end of service” really mean?

It means that Microsoft will stop offering security updates, bug fixes/quality updates, and technical or troubleshooting support. Your system continues to function, Windows will boot, your files and apps mostly work, but you become more vulnerable to threats, especially new ones that Microsoft would have patched.

Microsoft offers Windows 10 Extended Security Updates (ESU), a paid option (but free in the EEA) that continues critical and important security updates for Windows 10 devices past the end of support date.

Here’s what you should know:

You can enroll anytime before October 13, 2026, the final date ESU support ends for consumers. Even after October 14, you can still sign up and receive security updates.

Microsoft offers free ESU for many users if they sync PC settings via a Microsoft Account (through the Windows Backup app). If you don’t do that, you can get ESU by paying $30 per device or redeeming 1,000 Microsoft Rewards points.

ESU only covers security patches, not new features or bug fixes.

ESU works as a temporary solution while you plan to move to Windows 11 or another OS.

What are your choices, and things to keep in mind?

Option What happens Things to keep in mind Continue using Windows 10 (without ESU) Your PC still runs. Apps may continue to work. No new security patches. Gradual increase in exposure to exploits. Enroll in ESU You keep receiving critical security updates until Oct 13, 2026. You must enroll, link a Microsoft account, possibly pay, or sync. Only security updates — no features or major fixes. Upgrade to Windows 11 You move to a supported OS with full updates and support. May require hardware compatibility (TPM, CPU, etc.). Some older PCs can’t upgrade. Switch OS (Linux, etc.) Use a different, supported operating system. Learning curve; legacy Windows apps might not run.

What to do now?

Check if your PC can run Windows 11 by using Microsoft’s compatibility tools or PC Health Check. If you need more time, decide whether to enroll in ESU. Remember, ESU buys you one year of security patches. Backup your files and prepare migration to Windows 11 or a new OS when possible. Use strong security practices, like running up-to-date antivirus software, minimizing web browsing on the old OS, and avoiding risky sites. ESU support ends October 13, 2026. After that, staying on Windows 10 means full exposure to vulnerabilities. So, you should get your options sorted by then.

Summing Up

Yes, you can still use Windows 10 after October 14, 2025, but without standard support. Your system becomes more vulnerable every day. Enrolling in ESU gives you a safety net for a while longer, but in the long term, it’s best to migrate to Windows 11 (if your hardware allows) or switch to an alternative OS.