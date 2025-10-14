Microsoft Now Lets You Enroll in Windows 10 ESU via Store

Microsoft has killed support for Windows 10 on October 14, 2025 (today), with all versions reaching end of service. The company even dropped the last update for the operating system. Well, for users who aren’t ready to move to Windows 11, the Extended Security Updates (ESU) program remains the only way to keep devices protected.

Now, in a bid to make the enrollment process easier, Microsoft has reportedly listed Windows 10 ESU directly in the Microsoft Store. As spotted by Windows Latest, the Store listing is titled “Windows 10 Consumer Extended Security Updates (ESU)” and allows users to purchase an extension license for $29.99.

Screenshot from Microsoft Store

The small 0.1 MB extension activates ESU for local accounts and offers critical security updates through October 13, 2026. Unlike enterprise plans, which can extend support for up to three years, this is a one-time option for individual users.

Do note that the above ESU fee is for every region except for the users in the EEA. However, those in the EEA require account sign-in every 60 days to get the benefit of the ESU program.

As seen by us and noted by the news outlet, Microsoft even appears to be testing a “free trial” option for Windows 10 ESU. When the option is clicked, it initiates the enrollment process and downloads the required updates. However, the trial duration remains unclear for now.

Screenshot from Microsoft Store

While Microsoft has ended support for the popular Windows 10 operating system, with the ESU program, it is helping users buy a year to stay protected without immediately upgrading to Windows 11 or buying a new PC. If you want more details on the ESU program, you can check our comprehensive guide here.