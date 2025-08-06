Canon imageFORMULA R40 Driver for Windows 11, 10 (Download)

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Looking for the Canon imageFORMULA R40 driver for Windows 11? You’re not alone. This guide shows how to download and install the official driver to get full scanning functionality on Windows 11.

✅ Canon imageFORMULA R40 Driver Windows 11

1. Driver Download

Canon released an official Software Installer v1.4.3024.1225 on 11 February 2025 , still the most recent package. Compatible with Windows 11 and Windows 10 (64‑bit)

on , still the most recent package. Compatible with Windows 11 and Windows 10 (64‑bit) The package is about 558–572 MB and includes the TWAIN driver, Canon CaptureOnTouch, Readiris, Cardiris, and user manual. You can download it from here

2. Why You Need It

This v1.4 installer is built for Windows 11 compatibility , fixing earlier bugs and ensuring the scanner is recognized properly

, fixing earlier bugs and ensuring the scanner is recognized properly Older versions caused “app not compatible” errors in Windows 11

3. Download & Install Steps

Visit the Canon support page for imageFORMULA R40 (e.g. Canon Europe or U.S.) and select Windows 11 OS

OS Download R40_Installer_V1.4.3024.1225_Windows.zip .

. Extract and run the installer—driver, software, and manual install together.

4. Troubleshooting Tips

If the scanner isn’t recognized, run the Restoration Tool for Windows Registry found under the Utilities tab on the same download page

found under the on the same download page Also try restarting the Windows Image Acquisition (WIA) service: stop, wait 30 seconds, then restart it

service: stop, wait 30 seconds, then restart it Disable Windows Defender temporarily if it’s blocking device communication. That has helped some users post-installation

💡 Summary

Step Action 1. Download Get v1.4.3024.1225 from Canon support site, released Feb 11, 2025. 2. Install Run the installer for driver + software on Windows 11. 3. Troubleshoot Use the registry tool and restart WIA service if scanner isn’t found.

FAQs

Is the R40 driver compatible with Windows 11?

Yes. Canon’s v1.4.3024 installer, released Feb 11 2025, explicitly supports Windows 11

What if Windows says the app isn’t compatible?

Ensure you’re using the latest R40 installer (v1.4.3024) — older versions may cause compatibility errors on Windows 11

How do I fix detection issues post-install?

Use the Restoration Tool for Windows Registry and restart the WIA service. Some users also resolved issues by disabling Windows Defender temporarily

Final Tips