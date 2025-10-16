How to Change NAT Type on Windows 11: Fast Fixes That Work

If you are having trouble joining online matches or voice chats, your NAT type might be too restrictive. This guide explains practical ways to change NAT type on Windows 11 for smoother multiplayer connections.

How to Change NAT Type on Windows 11?

1. Enable UPnP (Universal Plug and Play)

UPnP helps automatically manage network ports required for online communication.

Open your browser and enter your router’s IP address, for example 192.168.0.1 or 192.168.1.1. Log in with your router credentials.

Open Advanced Settings or Network Settings. Find UPnP and switch it On.

Save changes and restart the router.

To reduce latency spikes while you are gaming, apply these tips on optimizing your router for gaming.

2. Manually Forward Ports

If UPnP is unavailable, port forwarding can open the necessary connections manually.

Open your router’s Port Forwarding page.

Add rules for common Windows gaming ports: TCP: 80, 443, 3074

80, 443, 3074 UDP: 88, 500, 3074, 3544, 4500 Enter your PC’s local IP address in the device field. Save settings and restart the router and the PC.

3. Enable Network Discovery

Press Windows + I and open Settings. Go to Network & Internet > Advanced sharing settings. Turn On Network discovery for both Private and Public networks.

Click Save changes.

This helps your PC find and communicate with devices on the same network, which can aid multiplayer connectivity.

4. Disable Firewalls or VPN Temporarily

Some VPNs or third-party firewalls restrict NAT behavior by rerouting or blocking data.

Temporarily turn off your third-party firewall. Disconnect from your VPN service. Test your connection again. Re-enable protection after confirming the result.

If you use more than one router or a mesh system, layered configurations can create a double NAT. Here is how to fix double NAT issues.

5. Set a Static IP Address

Press Windows + R, type ncpa.cpl, and press Enter. Right-click your active adapter and choose Properties. Select Internet Protocol Version 4 (TCP/IPv4) and click Properties. Choose Use the following IP address.

Enter a valid IP, subnet mask, and gateway that match your router’s range. Click OK and restart the PC.

6. Reset Network Settings Using Command Prompt

Search for Command Prompt, then select Run as administrator. Run the following commands, one at a time:

ipconfig /release ipconfig /renew ipconfig /flushdns netsh int ip reset

Restart the PC and test the NAT type again.

What Is NAT Type?

NAT stands for Network Address Translation and it manages how your Windows 11 PC communicates with external servers. The three main types are:

Open NAT allows unrestricted communication and is ideal for gaming.

allows unrestricted communication and is ideal for gaming. Moderate NAT applies some restrictions and works for most users.

applies some restrictions and works for most users. Strict NAT blocks many incoming connections and often causes matchmaking errors.

Open NAT generally delivers the most reliable experience for multiplayer games and party chat.

How to Check NAT Type on Windows 11

Press Windows + I to open Settings. Go to Network & Internet. Click Advanced network settings. Select View your network properties.

Scroll down and locate NAT Type.

If it displays Strict or Moderate, you need to adjust your network settings. For deeper troubleshooting of strict states, see this guide on fixing strict NAT type on Windows 11.

FAQs

Does changing NAT type improve internet speed? Changing NAT does not increase raw download speed. It usually improves matchmaking, voice chat reliability, and overall connection stability. How can I verify my new NAT type? Open Command Prompt as administrator and run standard network checks to confirm whether your connection reports an Open or Cone NAT state. Can VPNs change NAT type on Windows 11? Most VPNs make NAT appear closed to protect privacy. Router configuration and correct port handling are better methods to achieve a more open state.

Conclusion

Start with UPnP for quick results, then apply port forwarding and a static IP if needed. Resetting network components can clear stale settings. With the right combination, you can transition to a more open NAT and enjoy smoother multiplayer performance on Windows 11.