Easy Ways to Check Python Version in Windows CMD

Python is widely used for apps, automation, and web development. Before running scripts, it’s important to confirm which version is installed on your Windows PC.

How to check Python version in Windows CMD?

1. Use the Command Prompt

Press Win + R , type cmd, and hit Enter . In the Command Prompt window, type the command below and press Enter .

python --version



The installed version will appear, for example: Python 3.11.5.

If this does not work, try the Python launcher instead:

py --version

2. Check version in the Python interpreter

Open CMD as before. Start the interactive shell with the command below: python

The Python interactive shell will open and show the version at the top. To exit, type the command below and press Enter: exit()

Extra resources

FAQs

Why does python –version not work in CMD? This usually means Python is not added to your system PATH. Reinstall Python and check the “Add Python to PATH” box during setup. What is the difference between python –version and py –version? Both show the installed Python version. The py command uses the Python launcher, which may be installed separately. Can I have multiple Python versions on Windows? Yes. With the Python launcher you can target versions using commands like py -2 or py -3. Do I need admin rights to check the Python version? No. Running python –version or py –version in CMD works without admin rights.

Using CMD to check Python’s version takes seconds and helps prevent compatibility issues. With these quick commands, you will always know your setup is ready.