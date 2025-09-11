Chrome AI Mode Is Now Kept Separate From Incognito

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

After setting new security rules for AI features, Google is making a change in Chrome to keep AI Mode separate in Incognito sessions.

AI Mode in Chrome is managed by an internal service that determines whether features like AI-powered suggestions or assistance should be displayed.

Until now, Incognito sessions weren’t completely independent; they could still rely on your main profile’s status to check if AI features were available. That meant private browsing wasn’t fully separate, even though it never saved data to disk.

The new update addresses this issue by assigning Incognito its own AI checks. A recently merged commit

explains the change, saying Incognito now gets its own service so information doesn’t leak back into the main profile.

In simple terms, Incognito windows may start by copying some settings from your regular profile, but any AI-related actions you take there are temporary. Nothing is saved or carried back into your normal browsing. This keeps AI Mode in Incognito separate from your main profile.

Guest mode sessions, meanwhile, remain temporary and private. Chrome still creates some background processes for technical reasons, but this does not affect actual browsing. Once you close a Guest window, nothing is saved.

Google is making this change as it faces more attention over how Incognito works, including lawsuits about whether it truly protects user privacy. By keeping AI Mode separate from private browsing, Google is showing that new AI tools won’t cross into the places where users expect privacy.

That’s not all. Chrome could soon restore tabs from your previous session after a crash on the next restart, and it may also remove clipboard permissions through Safety Check for inactive sites.

Additionally, Chrome on Windows 11 is enabling touch drag-and-drop support. It will also let you turn tab groups into bookmark folders.