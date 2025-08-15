Chrome soon makes it easier to recall your tab groups and run AI Mode from the address bar

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Google is testing new features in Chrome Canary to make it easier to manage tabs and use AI. These include quickly reopening recently used tab groups from the New Tab page, automatically adding new tabs to active groups, and a new address bar cue for Google’s AI Mode.

Tab groups on the New Tab Page

Chrome is working on a feature that displays your recently used tab groups on the New Tab page, allowing you to quickly reopen an entire group without needing to search your history.

Your tab groups” promo card on Chrome’s New Tab Page introduces users to tab grouping with a “Create new tab group” button. Image Credit: Venkat | WindowsReport.

The “Your tab groups” card displays saved groups with their titles and colors, includes a button to create a new group, and offers controls in its three-dot menu to hide it for 12 hours or turn it off entirely. You can also disable it in Customize Chrome → Cards, and the “About this card” option explains that it’s shown to help you easily pick up where you left off.

New Tab Page card in Chrome offering quick access to create or recall tab groups. Image Credit: Venkat | WindowsReport.

Auto-add new tabs to the active group

Another experiment makes tab groups smarter. If you’re working in a group, any new tab you open will automatically join it. This keeps related pages together and avoids clutter.

The new flag’s description reveals: “Add new tabs to active tab group. If enabled, and a tab group is focused, then new tabs will be added to the focused tab group.”

Image Credit: Venkat | WindowsReport.

New AI Mode cue in the address bar

Google is improving AI Mode access in Chrome. The address bar now shows a “Press Tab then Enter to ask AI Mode” message when focused. Pressing Tab highlights the AI Mode chip, and pressing Enter opens AI Mode in the same tab, replacing the current page with Google’s AI search that includes a prompt box and suggested queries. This builds on the earlier @aimode Tab shortcut we reported, making the feature easier to notice and use.

Chrome’s address bar now prompts you to press Tab, then Enter, to start AI Mode. Image Credit: Venkat | WindowsReport.

Overall, Google is experimenting in Chrome Canary with tab group recall, auto-add for new tabs, and a shortcut to open AI Mode in the same tab. These features are hidden behind flags in Chrome Canary and aren’t enabled by default. There’s no timeline yet for when they might roll out to everyone.

That’s not all. Google Chrome for Windows 11 is getting PlayReady DRM support, native Vertical Tabs like Edge, and dynamic country detection based on profile.