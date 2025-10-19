Chrome warns: “Your Default Search Engine Was Changed From Outside of Chrome”

Recently, Chrome added a security setting to protect users when they visit unfamiliar sites. Now Chrome is also making it easier for you to keep control of your search engine settings. If another app or software changes your default search engine without permission, Chrome shows a clear warning.

When you open Chrome, it checks if another program has changed your search settings. If it finds something unusual, you see this message:

“Your settings were changed by an unknown app. Your default search engine was changed from outside of Chrome. To protect you, Chrome reset it.”

You can click “Got it” to close the message or “Learn more” to open Chrome’s help page for tips that help you keep your search settings safe.

Chrome displays a new warning message to users when an external app changes the default search engine. Image Credit: Venkat | WindowsReport.

Chrome checks your default search engine each time the browser starts. It compares your current setting with a backup, and if it finds a mismatch, it resets the search engine to a safe default, usually Google Search.

Google is testing this protection for Chrome on Windows, macOS, and Linux.

Some apps or extensions change your search engine without notice. They may redirect results, add unwanted ads, or track your searches. With the new protection, Chrome not only stops such changes but also alerts you when they happen. It gives you more control and peace of mind while you browse.

That’s not all. Chrome is getting an immersive reader mode and a new AI Mode in the Side Panel. Additionally, Chrome is testing a new search box and New Tab Page with AI chips.

Chrome is also adding a one-click Unsubscribe button for notifications on desktop.

What’s your take on Chrome’s new default search engine protection and recovery feature? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.