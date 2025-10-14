Google's AI Mode Is Rolling Out in Chrome’s Side Panel

After adding the AI Mode shortcut in the address bar, Google is now integrating it into the Chrome Side Panel, starting with users in the United States. The feature will roll out gradually through Google’s servers.

AI Mode is Google’s conversational search feature that uses AI to answer questions and give short explanations, all within a chat-like interface. It first appeared in Chrome as a shortcut in the address bar, then in the Search box, and Google is now adding it to the side panel for Lens searches.

Chrome’s Side Panel Gets AI Mode for Lens Searches

When users run an image or visual search with Lens, a text box now appears under the results in the Side Panel. It allows them to ask follow-up questions, get instant answers, and explore related details without opening a new tab.

Chrome side panel showing AI Mode with a follow-up box under Lens results.

For example, after searching for an image, you can ask, “Who made this?” or “Show similar styles,” and Chrome replies right inside the panel.

This changes how Lens works inside Chrome. In the past, the Lens side panel only showed short AI prompts. The new AI Mode lets users type their own questions and continue the chat for more detailed responses.

The feature is not active for everyone yet; initially, Google is launching AI Mode for users with Chrome set to US English (en-US).

[AIM] Launch AIM in side panel to en-US Launches AIM to en-US using a new flag that is default set to true, giving control for further rollout to the AIM eligibility server.

That’s not all. Google is overhauling the Chrome Search box and New Tab Page with AI Action chips to bring a new experience to users.

Chrome is also testing a setting to disable JavaScript on unfamiliar sites and will no longer clear memory for frozen tabs. Additionally, Google is using Gemini AI to review Chrome’s code.