Chrome’s New Feature Could Outsmart Search Hijackers Before You Notice

At startup, Chrome will compare your search engine with a stored copy. If it finds tampering, it clears the setting and reverts to the default

Google is quietly experimenting with a safeguard in Chrome that runs at startup to better protect users from search engine hijacking. These attacks often come from extensions or software that silently replace your default search engine with their own, redirecting searches without clear consent.

Google is testing a new protection system in Chrome that helps users recover from tampered search settings. The experimental feature introduces a startup check that compares the browser’s default search engine with a mirrored copy stored earlier.

If Chrome finds they don’t match, a sign the setting may have been hijacked by extensions or software, it automatically clears the change and restores the browser’s fallback search engine, usually Google Search.

A Chromium change log describes the feature as “a recovery mechanism to protect users from a hijacked or tampered Default Search Engine (DSE)” that works by resetting a tampered setting at startup.

Unlike Chrome’s current approach, which only alerts users when their default search engine has been modified, this new recovery mechanism takes action at startup. That means Chrome can undo hijacks immediately, without requiring users to notice warnings or make changes themselves.

The feature is currently gated behind a flag named kResetTamperedDefaultSearchEngine, showing it’s still in testing and not yet part of Chrome’s stable release.

Once it rolls out, users may not notice the change at all. Instead of banners or warnings, Chrome will simply keep watch in the background, undoing hijacks automatically. It’s a quiet update, but one that strengthens Chrome’s role as a browser that protects you, even when you don’t see it happening.

That’s not all. Chrome has been testing other changes, like bringing touch drag and drop support on Windows 11 and the return of flashing scrollbars with a cleaner look.

Apart from this, Chrome will soon let you turn tab groups into bookmark folders, enforce new AI security rules for AI features, and even add a one-click option to set Chrome as default and pin it to the Windows 11 taskbar.