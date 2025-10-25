Chrome will soon let you open links in the same tab when you drag them

Google could add support in Chrome to open dragged links in the same tab.

Google is testing a change in Chrome that affects how dragged links work. The change is currently available behind a flag in Chrome Canary.

Until now, Chrome has not offered a direct way to open dragged links in the same tab. Users relied on workarounds, such as dragging the link into the address bar to replace the current page, or they used copy and paste to open the link in the current tab. These steps did the job, but they took extra effort.

At present, when users drag a link onto a tab, Chrome often opens it in a new tab or replaces the page in a way that feels unclear. This experiment gives users more control. You can drag a link onto an existing tab and open it in that same tab.

This helps users who prefer to stay in the current tab instead of filling the tab bar with extra pages. For example, you can drag a link from a search results page or another site onto a tab and open it right there.

Launch the latest Chrome Canary

Visit chrome://flags

Find and enable “Open dragged links in the same tab”

Relaunch Chrome

After a restart, drag a link over another tab, and it will open in that tab.

This Chrome Canary flag lets you drag a link onto a tab and open it in that tab. Image Credit: Venkat | WindowsReport.

Google is planning to roll out this experiment to both Canary and Dev channel users. Based on testing and feedback, Google may make the feature optional in Chrome, but we need to wait and see.

In summary, this Chrome experiment allows users to drag a link onto a tab to open it directly in that tab, instead of always opening it in a new one.

That’s not all. Chrome is bringing high-quality audio recording to Windows and is encouraging users to separate their profiles.

Additionally, Chrome may soon warn users when search preferences are changed by an app outside Chrome.

What’s your take on this? Do you want Chrome to open links in the same tab when you drag a link? Share your thoughts in the comments.