Chrome Tests Catchy New Messages to Encourage Separate Profiles

Chrome Canary tests new Profile Picker messages to keep work, school, and personal browsing separate.

After testing profile updates based on region detection, Google is experimenting with new welcome messages for Chrome’s Profile Picker in Canary. The Profile Picker is the screen that appears when you launch Chrome and helps you manage different browsing profiles. The experiment updates the text on this screen. It makes the message more direct and reminds users to keep their data separate across profiles.

The Profile Picker appears when you have more than one Chrome profile on your device. Each profile has its own bookmarks, passwords, extensions, and browsing history. It helps you switch between personal, work, and shared setups easily.

For example, you can have one profile signed in to your work Google account and another for personal use without mixing data or sync settings.

Chrome Profile Picker Text Variations

Currently, Chrome’s Profile Picker shows the following message:

“Welcome to Chrome profiles. With Chrome profiles, you can separate all your Chrome stuff. Create profiles for friends and family, or split between work and fun.”

In Chrome Canary, Google is testing new versions of this welcome text, including:

“Keep work and life separate.”

“Got another Google Account?”

“Keep school, side projects, and other tasks separate.”

“Sharing a computer?”

“Keep everything in Chrome.”

These short messages show how Chrome profiles keep data separate across accounts and uses.

The different text variations for the Profile Picker are tested behind a flag in Chrome Canary.

The new “Profile Picker Text Variations” flag spotted in Chrome Canary lets users see different welcome messages for Chrome’s profile picker. Image Credit: Venkat | WindowsReport.

The flag offers five selectable versions. Each version shows a different welcome message in Chrome’s profile picker. Image Credit: Venkat | WindowsReport.

Profile Picker may soon appear even for single-profile users

Google is also testing showing the Profile Picker even when users only have one profile. This may help make profile management more visible and remind users to create separate profiles for work, school, or shared devices.

That’s not all. Chrome may soon warn you when your search preferences change outside the browser.

Additionally, Google is testing an Immersive Reader mode for Chrome and rolling out AI Mode in the Side Panel.