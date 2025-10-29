Copilot+ PCs Get Click to Do Upgrades With KB5067036

If you have Copilot+ PCs, updating your 24H2 and 25H2 system with latest non-security update, KB5067036, bumps on build to 26100.7019 and 26200.7019, respectively. And it brings the following improvements and fixes to Click to Do:

New! 1 The prompt box in Click to Do streamlines interaction with Copilot, helping you work more efficiently. You can type a custom prompt directly into the text box, which sends your prompt and selected on-screen content to Copilot. Suggested prompts appear below the text box and are powered locally by Phi-Silica. These suggestions are available for text selections in English, Spanish, and French.

New! 1 You can now translate on-screen text using Microsoft Copilot with the Click to Do feature. When you select text in a different language than your Windows display language or preferred language setting, Copilot suggests a translation. After you choose to translate, the translated text appears in the Copilot app. You can see the supported regions and languages in Microsoft Copilot.

New! 1 Click to Do helps you convert units like length, area, volume, height, temperature, and speed. Hover over a number and unit pair to see a floating tooltip with the conversion. Select the number and unit to open a context menu with more conversion options. You can also access additional conversions through the Copilot app.

New! Press and hold two fingers anywhere on your Copilot+ PC touchscreen to open Click to Do. This gesture simultaneously opens Click to Do, selects the item beneath your fingers, and displays relevant actions.

New! You can now select objects in Click to Do using Freeform Selection, Rectangle Selection, or Ctrl + click. To use Freeform Selection Mode, select the Freeform button on the toolbar, then use your pen or finger to draw freely around the items you want to select. To use Rectangle Selection Mode, select the Rectangle Selection button on the toolbar, then drag a box around the items. Everything inside the rectangle will be selected. You can also use Ctrl + Click to select multiple types of items—such as text and images—by holding down the Ctrl key and selecting each item.

New! Live Persona Cards from Microsoft 365 now appear in Click to Do. To view a profile card, press Windows key + click on an email address from your organization.

New! Visual cues now make key items, such as emails, tables, and more, light up on your screen as you open Click to Do.

Fixed: Click to Do might unexpectedly invoke sometimes when pressing Windows key + P.

Besides Copilot+ PCs, the latest non-security update KB5067036 also improves Windows 11 PC experience with a bunch of new features. Here we are talking about the new, redesigned Start menu, File Explorer upgrades, and colored battery icon in Taskbar.