How to Create a Network Bridge in Windows 11 Step by Step

Milan Stanojevic
You can create a network bridge in Windows 11 to share an internet connection between two different adapters. This guide shows you exactly how to do it and how to avoid setup issues.

Table of contents

How to Create a Network Bridge in Windows 11?

1. Prepare your PC

You need two active adapters before you start this process.

  1. Check that your PC has both Wi Fi and Ethernet or two Ethernet ports.
  2. Disable VPN apps so you can avoid adapter conflicts.
  3. Disconnect any virtual adapters created by virtual machine software.

See how to combine internet connections if you want more bandwidth from multiple sources.

2. Open the network settings

You can reach the classic adapter panel with a simple command.

  1. Press Windows + R.
  2. Type ncpa.cpl and select OK.
  3. Look for both adapters in the list.

3. Select the adapters to bridge

You must highlight both adapters at the same time.

  1. Hold Ctrl on your keyboard.
  2. Click your Ethernet adapter.
  3. Click your Wi Fi adapter.
  4. Confirm that both remain highlighted.

4. Create the bridge

You create the bridge from the right click menu.

  1. Right click one of the highlighted adapters.
  2. Select Bridge Connections.
  3. Wait while Windows creates the bridge.

5. Confirm the bridge

You can verify the result in the same window.

  1. Look for a new Network Bridge icon.
  2. Confirm both adapters now link to the bridge.
  3. Test the shared connection on your other device.

How to Delete a Network Bridge

1. Return to the adapter menu

You can remove the bridge in the same place you created it.

  1. Press Windows + R.
  2. Type ncpa.cpl and select OK.

2. Delete the bridge

Windows removes the bridge instantly after confirmation.

  1. Right click Network Bridge.
  2. Select Delete.
  3. Confirm when prompted.

What a Network Bridge Does

A network bridge links two network interfaces so both can use the same internet connection. You can use it to connect older hardware, expand a small network, or share your PC connection with another device.

Learn how to use Wi Fi and Ethernet at the same time if you want more flexibility in Windows 11.

Why Your Network Bridge May Not Work

  • One adapter does not support bridging. Some USB Wi Fi adapters or virtual adapters block this feature.
  • Internet Connection Sharing is enabled. Windows cannot run ICS and bridging at the same time.
  • A firewall blocks the connection. Some third party firewalls restrict traffic between bridged adapters.
  • Drivers are outdated. Older drivers cause link failures or prevent the bridge from forming.
  • A VPN controls the adapter. VPN clients often disable bridging for security reasons.

See how to share a mobile hotspot over Ethernet if you want a different method to share your PC connection.

FAQs

How do I create a network bridge on Windows 10

You can follow the exact same steps because Windows 10 uses the same adapter management window.

Can a network bridge slow down my speed

It can reduce speeds on older hardware or if both adapters share heavy traffic.

Can I bridge Wi Fi to Ethernet for a console

Yes. You can share your PC Wi Fi connection by bridging Wi Fi and Ethernet.

Why does Bridge Connections not appear

One adapter may not support bridging or ICS remains enabled.

A network bridge gives you a simple way to share a connection between two adapters. You can create it quickly and remove it just as easily. You can also explore other network sharing methods if bridging does not fit your setup.

