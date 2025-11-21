Create a Self Extracting Archive with IExpress on Windows
Learn how to create a self extracting archive with IExpress on Windows. This tool lets you bundle files into one executable for easy extraction and distribution, so let’s see how to use it.
Table of contents
How to Create a Self Extracting Archive with IExpress?
How to Start an IExpress Project
This section helps you launch IExpress and set up the basic package structure.
- Press Windows + R, type iexpress, and press Enter.
- Select Create new Self Extraction Directive file and click Next.
- Choose Extract files only.
- Enter a package title and continue.
- Select No prompt or add a custom prompt if needed.
How to Add Files and Build the Executable
This section guides you through adding your files and generating the final self extracting EXE.
- Click Add and choose every file you plan to include.
- Select your desired extraction behavior and click Next.
- Set the destination folder or allow the user to choose.
- Choose No restart.
- Click Next until you reach the final page.
- Select Do not save unless you want a reusable directive file.
- Click Finish to generate the EXE package.
What is a Self Extracting Archive
A self extracting archive stores multiple files inside one EXE that unpacks them when opened. Windows includes IExpress, a built in wizard that helps you package files quickly.
FAQs
Rebuild it by starting a new IExpress project and adding all original files again.
Yes. It uses CAB compression to reduce the size of the EXE.
Yes. Choose Extract and run an installed program and enter the executable you want to run.
It uses a temporary folder that Windows removes automatically after extraction.
Conclusion
IExpress gives you an easy way to build a self extracting archive without installing extra tools. You can package files, add prompts, choose extraction behavior, and deliver one executable that works on any Windows PC. The links above support you when preparing files for the packaging workflow.
