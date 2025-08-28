Best Dell Docking Stations to Get: Top 5 Picks

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A Dell docking station is the easiest way to expand your laptop’s connectivity. With a single cable you can add monitors, peripherals, and stable networking while keeping the desk clean. Below are the best Dell docks to buy now.

What are the best Dell docking stations to buy?

1. Dell SD25 Docking Station – Modular design with Thunderbolt 4

The Dell SD25 uses a modular design with swappable Thunderbolt parts so you can upgrade as needs grow. SuperBoost tech supports 40 Gbps transfers and fast charging through a single cable for a tidy desk.

It drives multiple 4K displays and includes a broad set of ports for peripherals and networking. The bundle adds essential cables, and compatibility spans Windows, macOS, and Ubuntu for flexible deployments.

Modular design with swappable upgrades

40 Gbps Thunderbolt performance

Supports multiple 4K monitors

Wide port mix including HDMI, DP, and Ethernet

Works with Windows, macOS, and Ubuntu Bulkier than compact travel docks Check price

2. Dell UD22 Docking Station – Universal connectivity for multiple OS

The UD22 connects to any USB-C notebook and supports Windows, macOS, Ubuntu, and ChromeOS. It ships with a 130 W adapter for consistent performance across mixed environments and shared desks.

With DisplayLink drivers it can run up to four 4K 60 Hz displays. Multiple DisplayPort, HDMI, USB-C, and USB-A ports make it a strong choice for multitaskers who need lots of screens and fast peripherals.

Universal OS compatibility

Drives up to four 4K 60 Hz displays

Versatile ports including DP, HDMI, and USB-C

Includes 130 W power adapter

Bundled 4K-ready cables Requires DisplayLink drivers for full multi-monitor support Check price

3. Dell WD22TB4 Docking Station – Thunderbolt 4 powerhouse

The WD22TB4 delivers 40 Gbps Thunderbolt speeds and up to 130 W power delivery, ideal for larger laptops and heavy workflows. Thirteen ports cover Thunderbolt, USB-C, USB-A, HDMI, DP, audio, and Gigabit Ethernet.

On Windows it supports up to four 4K 60 Hz displays. It also works with macOS and ChromeOS, with flexible display options depending on the system and chip generation, making it a future-proof desk hub.

Thirteen ports with broad device coverage

Up to 130 W laptop charging

Supports four 4K 60 Hz displays on Windows

Stable Gigabit Ethernet

Wide compatibility across Thunderbolt and USB4 Limited native multi-display support on some macOS M1/M2 models Check price

4. Dell Universal Dock – D6000S – Best for multi-display flexibility

The D6000S uses DisplayLink to offer universal compatibility across brands and operating systems. It can run a single 5K screen or up to three 4K displays, making it a strong fit for creators and analysts.

Audio, video, data, and up to 65 W charging travel over one USB-C cable to reduce desk clutter. You also get four USB-A ports, a USB-C port, Gigabit Ethernet, and a Kensington lock slot for security.

Runs three 4K or one 5K display

Universal compatibility via DisplayLink

Single-cable setup for power and I/O

Plenty of USB-A and USB-C ports

Gigabit Ethernet and lock slot 65 W charging may be low for high-power laptops Check price

5. Dell WD19S Docking Station – Reliable power and connectivity

The WD19S supplies up to 130 W to compatible Dell laptops and up to 90 W to non-Dell systems. It includes DP 1.4, HDMI 2.0, USB-C with DP, multiple USB 3.2 ports, and a Gigabit Ethernet port.

Enterprise-friendly features include Wake on LAN, MAC address pass-through, and a sleep or wake power button. The compact chassis keeps the footprint minimal while delivering stable wired connectivity.

Up to 130 W power for Dell systems

Flexible video outputs including DP, HDMI, and USB-C with DP

Multiple USB 3.2 ports for peripherals

Wake on LAN and MAC address pass-through

Compact 590 g design Non-Dell laptops limited to 90 W charging Check price

Dell docking stations deliver clean desks, stable networking, and multi-display power for modern workflows. If you want more options, see our guides to Surface Pro docking stations, or the best USB-C laptop docking stations.

We also have a Windows 10 docking solutions guide for different setups and budgets.