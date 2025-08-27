Top 5 Surface Pro Docking Station Adapters

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

If you want to turn your Microsoft Surface into a full desktop workstation, the right docking station is essential. Below, we’ve reviewed the best Surface Pro docking station adapters available right now.

What are the best Surface Pro docking station adapters to buy?

1. MTAKYA Microsoft Surface Dock 2 – Best value all-in-one dock

The MTAKYA Microsoft Surface Dock 2 transforms your Surface device into a full workstation with 11-in-1 connectivity. It supports dual displays through HDMI (4K@60Hz) and VGA, ultra-fast USB-C and USB 3.0 ports, SD/TF card readers, Gigabit Ethernet, and a powerful 72W adapter for faster charging. This compact hub is designed for plug-and-play use with nearly all Surface models, from Surface Pro 3 through the latest Surface Pro 11 and Laptop Studio series.

Perfect for productivity, it delivers smooth multitasking, fast file transfers up to 5Gbps, and reliable wired networking for work or gaming. Whether you need to power up your device quickly, extend displays, or connect multiple peripherals, this dock ensures everything runs seamlessly with a single Surface connector.

11-in-1 ports including dual display support

4K@60Hz HDMI output for crisp visuals

72W power supply charges faster than the original charger

Compatible with almost all Surface devices Resolution drops to 1080p if VGA is used alongside HDMI

2. Rocketek Microsoft Surface Dock – Best for triple display setups

The Rocketek Microsoft Surface Dock offers 12-in-1 connectivity with dual HDMI, VGA, Ethernet, USB-C, USB-A, SD/TF card readers, audio jack, and a 72W power port. It supports triple display output (HDMI + HDMI + VGA), making it a great option for multitaskers who need extended screen real estate for work, design, or entertainment.

With high-speed data transfer up to 5Gbps and a sleek minimalist design, this dock ensures smooth performance while keeping your desk organized. It’s compatible with a wide range of Surface devices and provides a faster, more efficient charging experience compared to the stock charger.

12-in-1 hub with triple display support

Dual HDMI plus VGA for versatile screen setups

72W power supply for faster charging

Wide compatibility with Surface Pro, Laptop, Book, and Go series HDMI limited to 4K@30Hz instead of 60Hz

3. Rocketek Surface Dock Triple Display Dock – Best for 4K

This Rocketek Triple Displays Dock delivers 12-in-1 connectivity with HDMI, USB-C video, DisplayPort (all supporting 4K@60Hz), Ethernet, USB-A, USB-C, SD/TF card slots, audio jack, and a 72W power supply. It enables true triple-display setups at full 4K resolution, ideal for professionals who demand maximum screen space and crisp visuals.

With 5Gbps transfer speeds, versatile ports, and broad compatibility across Surface Pro, Laptop, Book, and Go models, it’s designed for users who want both speed and reliability. The dock’s minimalist design and plug-and-play setup keep it simple while delivering serious performance upgrades.

Triple-display support with full 4K@60Hz on HDMI, USB-C, and DisplayPort

Fast 5Gbps data transfer on USB-A and USB-C

72W charging for quicker power delivery

Wide compatibility across nearly all Surface devices Ethernet limited to 100Mbps instead of Gigabit

4. Microsoft Surface Dock 2 – Official high-performance dock

The Microsoft Surface Dock 2 is the official next-gen docking solution designed to seamlessly expand your Surface into a full desktop setup. With an upgraded 199W power supply, extended Surface Connect cable, and dual 4K@60Hz monitor support, it delivers reliable performance for both work and entertainment.

It features multiple high-speed connections including USB-C (Gen 2), USB-A, Ethernet, and audio jack, ensuring compatibility with all your essential peripherals. Built for stability and speed, it’s the ideal option for users who prefer Microsoft’s own premium accessory.

Official Microsoft dock with full compatibility

Supports dual 4K@60Hz monitors

Powerful 199W power supply for fast, stable charging

Multiple USB-C and USB-A ports for versatility Higher price compared to third-party alternatives

5. Quanlex Surface Docking Station – Best compact all-in-one hub

The Quanlex Surface Docking Station is a 10-in-1 adapter that expands your Surface device into a full workstation. It includes 4K HDMI output, Gigabit Ethernet, 3 USB 3.0 ports, 2 USB-C data ports, a 100W PD charging port, and dual SD/TF card readers. With its plug-and-play design, it offers smooth connectivity for both work and entertainment.

Compact yet powerful, this dock ensures reliable wired internet, fast 5Gbps data transfers, and crisp 4K@60Hz video output. Compatible with a wide range of Surface models, it’s designed for professionals and travelers who need portability without sacrificing performance.

10-in-1 hub with all essential ports

4K@60Hz HDMI for sharp visuals

Gigabit Ethernet for fast, stable networking

Supports 100W Power Delivery charging Charger not included in the package

Conclusion

The right docking station can transform your Surface device into a powerful desktop replacement. If you want the best all-around value, the MTAKYA is a strong choice, while the Rocketek Triple Displays Dock is perfect for running multiple 4K monitors. For those who prefer a premium official option, the Microsoft Surface Dock 2 offers the most stability, and the Quanlex provides portability at a lower price point.

If you’re upgrading specifically for the Surface Pro 8, you can also check this dedicated roundup of the best Surface Pro 8 docking stations. For broader options, we’ve compared top docking stations for Windows 10 laptops and even USB-C docking stations for laptops, so you can find the perfect fit for your setup.