DirectX 12 For Windows 7: Can You Install it?

Some users are still using legacy versions of Windows, and speaking of which, in today’s guide we’re going to answer whether it’s possible to run DirectX 12 on Windows 7, so let’s get started.

Does Windows 7 support DX12?

No, Windows 7 doesn’t support DirectX 12. The system lacks certain features that prevent it from running DirectX 12 properly.

While a handful of games can emulate DirectX 12, there’s no system-wide support for it.

Can you download DirectX 12?

No, DirectX 12 isn’t available for download. It’s a core component of modern operating systems, and it can’t be downloaded separately.

What DirectX version does Windows 7 support?

Windows 7 can handle DirectX 11.1 and older.

Which OS supports DirectX 12?

DirectX 12 is supported only by Windows 10 and 11, and this component is available natively.

Why can’t my PC run DirectX 12?

Your PC needs an OS that can handle DirectX 12, such as Windows 10 or 11. In addition to that, you need a compatible graphics card that works with DirectX 12.

How do I know if my PC supports DirectX 12?

Press Windows key + R and type dxdiag. Navigate to the Display tab. Locate Feature Levels and check if it says 12_0 or 12_1.

If it does, it means DirectX 12 is supported.

For more information, we have a great guide on how to check if your graphics card is DirectX 12 compatible.

As you can see, it’s not possible to use Direct 12 on Windows 7, so if you want to use it, you might want to consider upgrading your OS.

If you’re on Windows 11, we have a great guide on how to get DirectX 12 for Windows 11, as well as a guide on how to enable DirectX 12 Ultimate on your PC.