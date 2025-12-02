X INSTALL BY CLICKING THE DOWNLOAD FILE A message from our partner Fix Windows 11 OS errors with Fortect: Download Fortect and install it on your PC

The Microsoft Text Input Application can run in the background even when you do not use touch or handwriting features. You can turn it off quickly by adjusting a few settings, stopping related services, and limiting background activity.

How to disable Microsoft Text Input Application on Windows 11?

Disable it with Task Manager

This option stops the process during the current session so you can confirm whether it affects performance or stability.

Press Ctrl + Shift + Esc to open Task Manager. Select Details.

Find TextInputHost.exe. Right click it and choose End task.



If you want a deeper explanation of the executable and its behavior, see this guide about TextInputHost.exe and text input features.

Turn off touch and typing features

Disabling typing suggestions and touch tools reduces how often the component runs and how often it restarts in the background.

Open Settings. Select Personalization. Pick Text input. Turn off Touch keyboard and Emoji suggestions. Go to Accessibility and open Keyboard. Disable On screen keyboard.



Stop it from starting with your system

Keyboard related helpers can quietly start during boot and keep Text Input components active even before you open any app.

Open Settings. Select Apps. Pick Startup.

Turn off any entry tied to typing, input helpers, or keyboard services.

If your system slows down after startup, you can check whether excessive background load affects performance by reviewing this guide on handling too many background processes.

Disable the Touch Keyboard and Handwriting Panel Service

This service activates the input host in many scenarios, even when you never use a pen or touch keyboard.

Press Windows + R. Type services.msc and press Enter.

Scroll to Touch Keyboard and Handwriting Panel Service. Right click it and pick Properties. Set Startup type to Disabled. Select Stop.

Use Group Policy to block input services

This step works on Pro editions and higher and stops the component from loading across the system.

Press Windows + R and type gpedit.msc. Go to Computer Configuration then Administrative Templates then System then OS Policies. Open Enable Touch Keyboard and Handwriting Services. Set it to Disabled. Restart your device.

What the Microsoft Text Input Application does

This background tool manages touch keyboard, emoji input, handwriting, and voice typing. It sometimes triggers extra activity when many background tasks already run. If your device loads too many processes, you can review which ones you can safely close using this guide on ending unneeded background processes.

FAQs

Why does Microsoft Text Input Application keep running The tool keeps running because Windows calls it for touch keyboard, emoji, handwriting, and voice typing features even when they start in the background. Is it safe to disable TextInputHost.exe It is safe to disable the tool if you do not rely on touch keyboard, handwriting input, or voice typing features on your device. Will disabling it improve performance Many systems feel more responsive after you reduce background services and limit text input helpers, especially on devices with low memory or older processors. Can I enable it again later You can always turn the related services and options back on in Settings, Services, or Group Policy when you need touch or handwriting features again.

You can disable Microsoft Text Input Application using Task Manager, touch and typing settings, startup controls, services, and Group Policy. These changes reduce background activity and help your system stay responsive while still letting you re enable the feature whenever you need it again.