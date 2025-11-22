Edge Copilot AI can now take screenshots for you

X INSTALL BY CLICKING THE DOWNLOAD FILE A message from our partner Fix Windows 11 OS errors with Fortect: Download Fortect and install it on your PC

Microsoft added a new option in Edge Canary that lets you capture part of your screen directly from Copilot in the sidebar.

So far, the + menu in Copilot lets you add images or files, generate an image, start deep research, start a quiz, or add tabs to provide context. Now, Edge adds a “Take screenshot” option so you can capture what’s on your screen and use it as context while asking.

Copilot sidebar in Edge Canary shows a new “Take screenshot” option in the compose box. Image Credit: Venkat | WindowsReport.

It opens the built-in Edge screenshot editor with crop and markup tools. After you click “Add to clipboard”, the captured image appears in the Copilot message box automatically. You can then ask Copilot about it without attaching or pasting the image manually.

Edge opens the built-in screenshot editor after selecting “Take screenshot” from the Copilot menu.

The feature is experimental and appears in Edge Canary. It does not show in Stable or Dev versions. It works with Copilot in the sidebar using Smart (GPT-5) mode, but you can check if it responds in other chat modes as well.

Placing capture inside Copilot helps when you want a quick explanation or analysis of something visible on screen. It removes the need to switch tools, capture separately, and attach images manually.

This is not the first time Edge offered screenshot input in Copilot. Earlier versions of Copilot powered by Bing included an option to add a screenshot directly from the chat box, as seen in the older interface. Now, Microsoft brings that option to the new Copilot Mode through the + menu in the sidebar, adapted to the latest interface and AI model design.

That’s not all. Microsoft also plans to assign the F1 Help button in Edge to Copilot. Edge now syncs workspaces and tab groups in Canary.