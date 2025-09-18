How to Translate a Page in Edge (Quick Steps)

Sometimes you come across a webpage in a language you don’t understand. Luckily, Edge makes this simple with its built-in translator. In this guide, you’ll learn how to translate a page in Edge step by step so you can browse the web without language barriers.

How to Translate a Page in Microsoft Edge

1. Automatic Translation Prompt

Edge can detect when a site isn’t in your language.

Open the page in Edge. Wait for the translation pop-up near the address bar. Click Translate to view the page in your preferred language.





2. Manual Translation

If the pop-up doesn’t show, you can translate manually.

Right-click anywhere on the page. Select Translate to [Your Language].

The page will reload translated.



3. Change Default Translation Settings

You can adjust Edge’s settings so it always offers translations.

Click the three dots (⋮) in the top-right corner. Go to Settings > Languages. Enable Offer to translate pages that aren’t in a language I read.

Add or remove languages as needed.

4. Translate Part of a Page

Sometimes you only need a section translated.

Highlight the text you want. Right-click and select Translate selection.

View the translation in a sidebar or pop-up.

FAQs

Why don’t I see the translate option in Edge? You may have disabled translation in settings. Go to Settings > Languages and re-enable it. Can I stop Edge from asking to translate a specific language? Yes. When prompted, click the menu and choose Never translate this language. Does Edge need the internet to translate? Yes. Microsoft Translator works online, so you need an active connection. Can I translate PDFs in Edge? Yes. Open the PDF in Edge, and the translate prompt will appear if it’s in another language. What if the translation looks wrong? You can refresh the page and try again, or copy text into Bing Translator for comparison.

Conclusion

With just a few clicks, Microsoft Edge lets you translate full pages or snippets, making it easier to browse foreign content. By setting up your translation preferences and knowing how to trigger them manually, you'll never be stuck on a page you can't read.