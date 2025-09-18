How to Translate a Page in Edge (Quick Steps)
Sometimes you come across a webpage in a language you don’t understand. Luckily, Edge makes this simple with its built-in translator. In this guide, you’ll learn how to translate a page in Edge step by step so you can browse the web without language barriers.
How to Translate a Page in Microsoft Edge
1. Automatic Translation Prompt
Edge can detect when a site isn’t in your language.
- Open the page in Edge.
- Wait for the translation pop-up near the address bar.
- Click Translate to view the page in your preferred language.
Want more control over your browsing experience? You can also learn how to set your homepage in Edge to make startup smoother.
2. Manual Translation
If the pop-up doesn’t show, you can translate manually.
- Right-click anywhere on the page.
- Select Translate to [Your Language].
- The page will reload translated.
If you save pages to visit later, you might also want to know how to export your favorites in Microsoft Edge.
3. Change Default Translation Settings
You can adjust Edge’s settings so it always offers translations.
- Click the three dots (⋮) in the top-right corner.
- Go to Settings > Languages.
- Enable Offer to translate pages that aren’t in a language I read.
- Add or remove languages as needed.
4. Translate Part of a Page
Sometimes you only need a section translated.
- Highlight the text you want.
- Right-click and select Translate selection.
- View the translation in a sidebar or pop-up.
FAQs
You may have disabled translation in settings. Go to Settings > Languages and re-enable it.
Yes. When prompted, click the menu and choose Never translate this language.
Yes. Microsoft Translator works online, so you need an active connection.
Yes. Open the PDF in Edge, and the translate prompt will appear if it’s in another language.
You can refresh the page and try again, or copy text into Bing Translator for comparison.
Conclusion
With just a few clicks, Microsoft Edge lets you translate full pages or snippets, making it easier to browse foreign content. By setting up your translation preferences and knowing how to trigger them manually, you'll never be stuck on a page you can't read.
