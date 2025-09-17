How to Set Homepage in Edge (Quick Steps)

Knowing how to set homepage in Edge helps you open your favorite site right away and skip the default start page. If you don’t know how to do that, this guide will tell you all you need to know.

How can I set homepage in Edge?

1. Change Startup Page in Edge

This option lets you pick which site loads automatically when Edge starts.

Open Microsoft Edge and click the three-dot menu (… ) in the top-right corner. Select Settings from the menu. In the left panel, click Start, home, and new tabs. Under When Edge starts, select Open these pages. Click Add a new page, type your desired website address, then press Add.



For even more customization, you can enable Edge flags to unlock experimental features that can influence startup behavior.

2. Enable and Customize the Home Button

The Home button provides one-click access to your chosen homepage.

Go to Settings > Start, home, and new tabs. Scroll down to Home button and toggle the switch On. Enter your preferred homepage URL in the provided box.

Click outside the box to save the change.

Another quick personalization is adding quick links in Edge for instant access to your favorite websites from the new tab page.

3. Test Your Homepage

Testing confirms that your homepage is set up correctly.

Close Microsoft Edge completely. Reopen Edge to check if it loads your chosen homepage.

If you want to continue where you left off instead, see how to restore your previous session in Microsoft Edge.

Conclusion

Setting a homepage in Edge gives you a faster start every time you open the browser. Combine a custom startup page with the Home button, quick links, and session restore for a fully personalized and efficient browsing experience.

FAQs