Edge Pop-Ups: How to Enable Them Safely on Any Device

If you are wondering how to allow pop ups in Edge, this guide will show you the exact steps on desktop, mobile, and for specific sites only.

How to Allow Pop-Ups in Edge?

1. On Desktop (Windows and Mac)

Follow these steps to enable pop-ups on your computer.

Open Microsoft Edge. Click the three dots menu in the top right. Select Settings, then choose Cookies and site permissions. Scroll down and click Pop-ups and redirects. Switch the toggle to Allowed.



If you prefer more control, add trusted sites under the Allow section.

2. On Mobile (Android and iOS)

The steps are similar in the Edge mobile app.

Open the Edge app. Tap the three dots at the bottom and open Settings. Go to Privacy and security, then select Site permissions. Tap Pop-ups and redirects. Turn the toggle on.



3. Allow Pop-Ups for Specific Sites Only

Use site permissions to allow pop-ups only where you need them.

Visit the website in Edge. Click the lock icon in the address bar. Select Permissions for this site.

Set Pop-ups and redirects to Allow.



This keeps pop-ups limited to trusted sites you select.

Conclusion

With these methods, you know exactly how to allow pop ups in Edge on desktop, on mobile, and for specific sites only. For the best balance of convenience and safety, enable pop-ups only on sites you trust and keep global pop-ups off when possible.

