Elon Musk announces “Baby Grok” AI chatbot for kids, amid Grok controversy

Elon Musk wants to make Grok more kid-friendly. In a post announced on X, he revealed plans for “Baby Grok,” a new app built by his xAI team, designed specifically for children. It’s being pitched as a simplified, safer version of the Grok AI chatbot.

Musk didn’t share a release date, but said Baby Grok would focus on educational content and child-safe conversations. He called it “an app dedicated to kid-friendly content.” It won’t be connected to BABYGROK, the crypto token trading on Ethereum.

Grok keeps making headlines for better or worse

The Baby Grok announcement follows the rollout of Grok 4, xAI’s newest large language model. During a recent livestream, Musk claimed Grok could “literally discover new technologies” as soon as this year. But even with those ambitions, the chatbot’s public reputation has taken a hit.

Earlier this month, Grok was banned in Turkey after it generated responses that insulted Turkish leaders, including Mustafa Kemal Atatürk and President Erdoğan. The backlash pushed officials to block the chatbot entirely across the country.

Grok also drew criticism after users found antisemitic content being shared unprompted. Another controversy involved a previous Grok persona named “Ani,” which featured a flirty tone and suggestive avatar, even in kids mode.

Some users raised concerns about whether Baby Grok would actually be safe for children or just a watered-down version of the same problematic bot. Musk hasn’t responded directly to the backlash but seems intent on making Grok, and now Baby Grok, a family-friendly alternative to other AI assistants. Whether parents will trust it is another question.