How to Enable or Disable Access to File Explorer Options

File Explorer Options let you control folder views, file display behavior, and search preferences. Some systems block this panel due to policy restrictions. This guide explains how to enable access and how to disable it again by reversing the same settings.

How to Enable Access to File Explorer Options?

Use Group Policy to restore access

A policy rule often hides the Options menu when it becomes unavailable.

Press Windows + R, type gpedit.msc, then press Enter.

Go to User Configuration > Administrative Templates > Windows Components > File Explorer. Open Do not allow Folder Options to be opened from the Options button on the View tab.

Set it to Disabled or Not Configured. Apply the change and restart Windows.

After you restore access, you can adjust view preferences along with layout settings that work together with the updated right click menu in Windows 11. To explore more customization options in File Explorer, check a guide on how to show more options in Windows 11 File Explorer.

Use the Registry Editor when Group Policy is unavailable

This method works on Windows Home editions and any system without Group Policy.

Press Windows + R, type regedit, then press Enter.

Navigate to:

HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Policies\Explorer Look for the value NoFolderOptions. Delete it or set its value to 0. Restart Windows.

Adjusting File Explorer Options often pairs well with visual folder tweaks. If you want further control over layouts and views, you can explore how to customize Windows 11 File Explorer.

How to Disable Access

You can disable access by reversing the Group Policy or registry changes.

In Group Policy, set Do not allow Folder Options to be opened from the Options button on the View tab to Enabled. In Registry Editor, create a NoFolderOptions value and set it to 1.

These actions block the Options menu and prevent users from changing folder settings. This can help when you want to restrict modifications to layout features such as drag and drop behavior. To understand related navigation settings, see how to use drag and drop in Windows 11 File Explorer.

FAQs

Why is File Explorer Options missing? A policy or registry configuration hides it. Reversing the restriction restores the Options panel. Does this work on both Windows 10 and Windows 11? Yes. Both systems use the same policy paths and registry values. Do I need to restart after changes? Yes. Windows refreshes policy and registry changes only after a reboot. Can I apply these restrictions to all users? Yes. Use the Computer Configuration branch in Group Policy for system wide enforcement.

Windows allows full control over File Explorer Options through simple policy settings and registry edits. You can restore the menu when it is blocked or disable it to prevent unwanted changes. Reversing the same settings lets you switch between locked and unrestricted behavior at any time, so you keep File Explorer aligned with how you want the system to work.