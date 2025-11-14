How To Use Drag And Drop In File Explorer To Move Files

Windows 11 File Explorer drag and drop gives you a simple way to organize files without extra menus. You can move items, copy them, or create shortcuts with these steps.

How To Use Drag And Drop In Windows 11 File Explorer?

Use the left mouse key

You can move or copy items with a click and hold action.

Open File Explorer from the taskbar or with Windows key plus E. Browse to the folder that contains your file. Press and hold the left mouse button on the item you want to move.

Drag the item to the destination folder in the left sidebar.

Release the mouse button to finish the action.

For more file movement options, see how to move files in Windows 11.

Extra Ways To Control File Movement

Windows lets you control actions during drag and drop with extra keys and menu choices.

Hold Ctrl to copy files even when Windows would normally move them. Hold Shift to force a move when Windows defaults to copying. Hold Alt to create a shortcut in the destination folder. Use right click to Cut, Copy, or Paste files if you prefer menu based actions instead of dragging.

If drag and drop stops responding or behaves unpredictably, you can follow the steps in this guide on fixing Windows 11 drag and drop issues.

How To Drag And Drop Between Virtual Desktops

You can reorganize windows or files across desktops to keep your workspace tidy.

Press Windows key plus Tab to open Task View.

Select New desktop if you need another workspace. Drag a window or file thumbnail to the target desktop preview.

Drop it to move it.

FAQs

How do I copy files with drag and drop Hold Ctrl while dragging to duplicate the item in the target folder. Can I drag files from File Explorer into apps Yes. Browsers, editors, and many other apps accept direct file input. Why does my file snap back when I try to move it The file may be locked or the destination folder may require higher permissions. Is there another way to move files without dragging Yes. Right click a file to Cut or Copy it, then right click the destination folder to Paste.

Conclusion

Windows 11 drag and drop makes file management fast and flexible. Modifier keys like Ctrl, Shift, and Alt give you more control over move, copy, and shortcut actions, while right click menus offer a guided alternative. If you ever run into problems with file movement, the detailed guide on Windows drag and drop problems can help you troubleshoot quickly.