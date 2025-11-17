Enable IPv6 On Windows 11 With Simple Step By Step Methods

Enabling IPv6 on Windows 11 helps your device use modern networking, improve stability, and access services that rely on new protocols. This guide shows quick step by step methods to turn on IPv6 and confirm everything works.

How do I Enable IPv6 On Windows 11?

1. Enable IPv6 In Network Settings

Use the Settings app for the fastest method.

Click Start and open Settings. Select Network and Internet.

Choose Wi Fi or Ethernet.

Click Hardware properties. Turn on IPv6.

If IPv6 stops your connection from working, check the fix in our IPv6 No Internet Access guide.

2. Enable IPv6 From Control Panel

Use classic adapter settings if you prefer traditional controls.

Open Control Panel. Select Network and Sharing Center. Click Change adapter settings.

Right click your active adapter and choose Properties.

Check Internet Protocol Version 6 (TCP IPv6).

Click OK.

3. Enable IPv6 Using PowerShell

Run an admin command to switch IPv6 on instantly.

Click Start and type PowerShell. Right click Windows PowerShell and choose Run as administrator. Enter: Enable-NetAdapterBinding -Name "*" -ComponentID ms_tcpip6 Press Enter.

4. Confirm IPv6 Works

Verify your device now uses an IPv6 address.

Press Windows + R and type cmd. Enter ipconfig

Look for an IPv6 address under your active adapter. Visit an IPv6 test site to confirm connectivity.

If you need help checking your IP information, use our Find Your Windows 11 IP Address guide.

What Is IPv6

IPv6 is a modern Internet protocol that supports more devices, improves routing, and strengthens security. It removes many limits that IPv4 created.

FAQ

Why should I enable IPv6? It improves compatibility with modern services and gives your device a more efficient protocol. Does IPv6 make my internet faster? It reduces certain network overhead and can improve connection quality in supported setups. Can I leave IPv4 and IPv6 enabled together? Yes, Windows supports dual stack mode and uses whichever protocol works best. Why do some apps require IPv6? Some streaming, gaming, and cloud platforms rely on IPv6 for smoother performance.

Conclusion

You can enable IPv6 on Windows 11 through Settings, Control Panel, or PowerShell. These methods give you full control over your connection and help you take advantage of modern networking. If you need to turn IPv6 off later, check our Disable IPv6 On Windows 11 article.