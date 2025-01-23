3 Simple Ways to Fix Error 41 on Disney Plus

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Many of our readers have reported getting The requested media is not available. Please try again. If continue to have problems, please contact Disney+ Subscription Support (Error Code 41) on Disney Plus while trying to play your favorite content on the app; it means the video you want to watch is temporarily unavailable due to an unusually high surge of traffic to a particular title, TCP / IP inconsistency, or, corrupted cached data.

How can I fix the error code 41 on Disney Plus?

Before moving to the advanced troubleshooting steps, follow these:

Try replaying the video after a few minutes, as the servers may be overloaded, and the issue may be temporary

If you are using a browser to access Disney, refresh the page and try to play the video

You can restart your device, relaunch the Disney Plus app, and make sure the internet connection is stable

Turn off the VPN if enabled

Check the current status of Disney Plus’ servers

1. Power cycle your devices

You can shut down your computer or TV, remove the power plug, wait for 30 seconds, and plug it back in again.

Next, turn off your router and remove the power plug from the socket and other wires. Wait 30 seconds to 1 minute, plug all the cables back in, and turn it on.

If your internet is generally slow, locate the dedicated reset button and press it for 30 seconds to reset your router to improve the connection. This factory resets your router, and you will have to set it up, so don’t proceed if you don’t know how to do it.

If you are using a Firestick, close the Disney app, remove the Firestick, and wait for 1 minute. Then, connect the Firestick back to your TV and try to run the video on Disney Plus.

TV

From the home screen, locate and click Apps. Select the Open Google Play Store option. Locate Disney Plus from the list of apps or use the search function. Click the Update button.

Windows PC

Press the Windows key, type store in the search box, and click Open. Select Downloads from the left pane, and click Get updates. If an update is available for Disney Plus, click Update.

Android

Locate and tap Play Store. Click the Profile icon. Select Manage apps and devices. Tap Updates available. Look for the Disney Plus App, and click Update.

iOS

Locate and tap App Store. Click the Profile icon. Select Apps. Tap My Apps. Locate the Disney Plus App, and click Update.

3. Reinstall the Disney app

TV

From the home screen, locate and click Apps. Select the Open Google Play Store option. Locate Disney Plus from the list of apps or use the search function. Click the Uninstall button. Now, search for Disney Plus and click Install.

Windows PC

Press the Windows + I to open the Settings app. Go to Apps, then click Installed apps. Locate the Disney Plus, click the three-dot icon, and select Uninstall. Click Uninstall to confirm the action. Press the Windows key, type microsoft store in the search box, and click Open from the list of options. Search for Disney Plus, select it, and click the Install button.

Android

From the home screen, locate and tap Disney Plus and choose Uninstall. Launch the Play Store, and type Disney Plus in the search bar. If an update is available, click the Install button.

iOS

From the home screen, locate and tap Disney Plus and select Remove app. Tap the Delete app option. Open the App Store, search for Disney Plus, and click the Install icon.

Reinstalling the Disney Plus app can also help you fix other issues on the app, like error code 14 and error code 1017; read this guide to learn more.

In conclusion, to fix the error code 41 on Disney Plus, you can power cycle your router, reinstall the app, or update the app.

If nothing has worked for you, you can try contacting Disney Plus support via the website’s Help Center. For further assistance, explain the issue and the steps you took to fix it.

In case you have any questions or suggestions about the error code 41 on Disney Plus, feel free to mention them in the comments section below.