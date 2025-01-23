ERROR_ALLOCATE_BUCKET: 5 Ways to Fix it in Windows

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

The ERROR_ALLOCATE_BUCKET Windows system error, with code 602 (0x25A), appears when a process attempts a higher memory allocation than what is available in the bucket array. This occurs due to low available resources, corrupted system files, and bugs within the code or application.

The message for Error Code 602 reads, The bucket array must be grown. Retry transaction after doing so.

Before you proceed to the slightly complex solutions, restart the PC, install pending Windows updates, and disable any third-party security software. For most, these basic checks should do the trick!

How can I fix ERROR_ALLOCATE_BUCKET in Windows?

1. Terminate non-critical processes

Press Ctrl + Shift + Esc to open Task Manager and identify all the non-critical processes. Select each individually and click on End task. Once done, verify whether ERROR_ALLOCATE_BUCKET is fixed.

2. Repair the system files

Press Windows + S to open Search, type Command Prompt, and click on Run as administrator. Click Yes in the UAC prompt. Paste the following DISM commands individually and hit Enter after each: DISM /Online /Cleanup-Image /CheckHealth DISM /Online /Cleanup-Image /ScanHealth DISM /Online /Cleanup-Image /RestoreHealth Now, execute this command to run the SFC scan: sfc /scannow Once done, reboot the PC to apply the changes.

When the system files are corrupt, you are likely to encounter ERROR_ALLOCATE_BUCKET 602 (0x25A) The bucket array must be grown. Retry transaction after doing so in Windows. So, run the DISM (Deployment Image Servicing and Management) and SFC (System File Checker) scans, which will replace all affected files with their cached copies

3. Increase the virtual memory

Press Windows + S to open Search, type View advanced system settings, and click on the relevant result. Click on Settings under Performance in the Advanced tab. Again, go to the Advanced tab, and click on Change under Virtual memory. Untick the checkbox for Automatically manage paging file size for all drives, select the No paging file option, and click on Set. Now, choose Custom size, and fill out the fields underneath based on the available physical memory: Initial size : 1.5 x Available physical RAM x 1024

: 1.5 x Available physical RAM x 1024 Maximum size: 3 x Available physical RAM x 1024 I have used 4 GB as the available RAM here. Once done, click Set and then OK to save the changes.

When your PC runs out of physical RAM, it utilizes the virtual memory to offload unused apps. But when you are running low on both, it will trigger ERROR_ALLOCATE_BUCKET, and increasing the virtual memory will fix things in no time!

4. Reinstall the affected application

Press Windows + R to open Run, type appwiz.cpl in the text field, and hit Enter . Select the application that is throwing the error from the list, and click on Uninstall. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the process and then restart the PC. Now, download and install the app from the developer’s official website.

If ERROR_ALLOCATE_BUCKET still appears after reinstalling the app, it might be the leftover files and Registry entries to blame. In this case, it’s wise to use a top-rated software uninstaller for Windows to wipe all traces of the app.

When the system error is limited to a specific app, a bug in the code/app might be the underlying cause.

Here, your best option is to contact the app’s support team, apprise them of the issue, and wait for a patch to be deployed.

Remember, as is the case with most system errors, ERROR_ALLOCATE_BUCKET is, too, caused by software-based issues, and one of the solutions would have helped you get things up and running!

For any queries or to share which fix worked for you, drop a comment below.